The editor-in-chief of a state media allied to Putin died: he was found with signs of suffocation

Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin

The editor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkin68, would have died “suddenly” after show signs of “choking” from a suspected “stroke” during a business trip in the Russian town of Roshchino.

“It happened absolutely suddenly, nothing foreshadowed. We were in the town of Roshchino. We were driving, we were already heading to Khabarovsk, we planned to arrive today in the afternoon and from there to Moscow. Everything was fine, ”wrote his colleague Leonid Zakharov, who accompanied him on the trip, in a media article,

According to Zakharov, Sungorkin fell unconscious minutes after suggesting to his group that they “find a nice place to have lunch.”

“Three minutes later, Vladimir began to suffocate. We took him out for fresh air, he was already unconscious… Nothing helped. The doctor who did the initial examination said that it appeared to be a derrame cerebral. But this is the initial conclusion,” he wrote.

Is increasingly long the list of Russian businessmen and allies of Vladimir Putin dying in suspicious circumstances, many with ties to Gazprom and other energy companies.

just two days ago Ivan Pechorinthe managing director of Russia’s Arctic and Far East Development Corporation, died after “fall overboard” while sailing off the country’s Pacific coast, Russian media reported.

Ivan Pechorin, the managing director of Russia’s Arctic and Far East Development Corporation who died this week

The 39-year-old official would have fallen from a boat in the waters near Russky Island, the Russian newspaper reported. Komsomolskaya Pravda. His body was found after a search that lasted more than a day.

The former CEO of the corporation Pechorin worked for, Igor Nosov43, also died suddenly in February, reportedly of a stroke.

Earlier this month, the president of the Russian oil company Lukoil, Ravil Maganovdied after falling out of a window of the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital where he was admitted, Russian agencies reported Interfax y TASS.

A Gazprom executive was found dead in his country house in the town of Leninsky, near Leningrad, on January 30, 2022. The Russian network RenTv identified him as Leonid Shulman, transport manager at Gazprom Investand the Russian state agency RIA Novosti reported that a suicide note was found at the scene, an oddity given the stab wounds to his body.

On February 25, he was found dead in the same town Alexander Tyulakov, another senior Gazprom executive. The independent Russian daily Novaya Gazeta He explained that he was found lifeless in his garage and stated that it was a suicide, although versions suggest that his body had marks of blows.

For his part, the Russian billionaire of Ukrainian origin Mikhail Watford was found dead at his home in Surrey, England, on February 28. The local police explained to the chain CNN that the death is being investigated by a coroner.

Archive image of Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with the then first executive vice president of the oil company Lukoil, Ravil Maganov (Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters)

Vasily Melnikovowner of the medical supply company MedStom, was found dead along with his family in Nizhny Novgorod at the end of March, as revealed by the Russian newspaper Kommersant. In the days after the incident, the Investigative Committee said “there were no signs of unauthorized entry into the apartment” and that “knives were found and seized”. And he warned that “investigators are considering various versions of what happened, including the murder of the children and the wife by the head of the family, followed by a self-inflicted death.”

Vladislav Avayevformer vice president of Gazprombank, was found dead with his wife and daughter in his apartment in Moscow on April 18, according to the Russian state agency Tass, what He stated that the case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. His friend’s environment questioned that he was treated for a crime of jealousy, as the investigators affirmed, and they emphasize that he had access to financial secrets.

A day later, on April 19, Sergey Protosenyaexecutive of gas producer Novatek, which is partly owned by Gazprom, was found dead north of Barcelona and the bodies of his wife and daughter were found nearby, according to the CNN.

In addition, two other high-profile businessmen were found dead.

In April, Yevgeny Palanta billionaire in the mobile phone sector, was found dead along with his wife with stab wounds and the version of the official media pointed out that the woman killed him and then committed suicide when he told her that he would leave her.

In May, the billionaire Alexander Subbotin, 43, a former top executive at energy giant Lukoil, was also found dead after “following the advice of shamans”. One theory is that he was poisoned with toad poison which caused a heart attack.

At the beginning of July, Yuri Voronova 61-year-old Russian executive linked to energy giant Gazprom, He appeared lifeless in his luxurious mansion on the outskirts of Saint Petersburgwith a bullet in the head, floating in the water and with a gun nearby.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Another suspicious death in Russia: the president of an oil company fell from a hospital window

British Intelligence revealed that Russia turns to Iran and North Korea in the face of weapons shortages

Putin’s decision that cost thousands of lives: revealed that he rejected a deal at the beginning of the war because he expanded his ambitions in Ukraine