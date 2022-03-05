The editor of Elden Ring publishes a series of tips to face the difficulty of the game

Bandai Namco offers us help for our start of the game in the new FromSoftware title.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 4, 2022, 09:29 48 comments

Today marks a week since the launch of Elden Ring, and only seven days have been enough for it to become one of the great releases of this 2022. The title of FromSoftware is being a complete success on a commercial level, but one of the aspects that can hold players back is their high difficulty.

For this reason, in 3DJuegos we have offered you seven key tips to face the start of the game, but until Bandai Namco, the editor of Elden Ring, has shared theirs on their website. The tips are only referring to the first hours of the game but, if you don’t want to know anything, we warn you that there are spoilers from the beginning in them.

The initial cave serves as a tutorialTo get off to a good start, the editor recommends that we spend as soon as we start at the Cave of Knowledge that acts as a tutorial. In it we learn the basic controls and the main mechanics. In addition, they tell us to go to the information menu of our inventory to reread the texts that have appeared on the screen.

As a second great key point, from Bandai Namco they insist on the use of the map to best explore the Midlands. With it we will be able to travel fast to already discovered destinations, and the information will be updated with new points of interest and more details if we obtain the map fragments that are found by the same.

Resting at the bonfires allows you to unlock the mountIn order to improve our character, we will have to rest in the bonfires of the Gracia points and meet Melina, who will allow us, if we accept a deal with her, get to Torrentera (our mount) and proceed to improve the player’s stats. By investing runes we will increase our attributes, and weapons can also be improved at the blacksmithing tables.

Finally, if an area or a boss chokes us, we can summon spirits to help us in battle. We will do it using a bell that they give us in the first hours but, if it does not convince us, there is the cooperative game in case we want someone to lend us a hand.

It should not be forgotten that the concept of an open world allows let’s leave a boss and come back later, which is very useful for managing frustration. Facing the first great main boss of the game, there is also an object that we can buy in a cave that, with the name of the boss in its name, will help us to neutralize it.

It should be mentioned that for Hidetaka Miyazaki, the difficulty is the identity of the studio, so we can expect more about it in future projects that they have in hand. So is it (since this installment at least) the durationsince even we couldn’t finish it after 60 hours with it, although we leave you the analysis in progress of Elden Ring in case you want to know how our experience has been so far.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Bandai Namco and Tips.