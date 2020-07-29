The effect of corona in Ganesh festival, will not be able to keep the statue more than four feet, this will be the rule

Raipur: In view of the increasing case of Corona Virus infection in Chhattisgarh, guidelines have been issued for Ganesh Utsav in the state. As per the instructions, the committees will not be able to install the statue more than four feet high and if any person gets infected due to visiting the statue installation site, then the entire cost of treatment will be borne by the person or committee who installed the statue. Also Read – Unlock 3.0 guidelines 11 points, these new rules will be applicable from August 1

Senior state officials said that in view of increasing cases of corona virus infection in the state, various district administrations have issued guidelines regarding Ganeshotsav. According to these instructions, the height and width of the Ganesh idol shall not exceed 4X4 feet and the size of the pandal with idol installation should not exceed 15 × 15 feet.

Officials said that there will not be a separate pandal for the audience to sit in front of the pavilion / pandal and a chair will not be installed for the audience and organizers. At any one time, the pavilion and the front shall not exceed 20 persons. The person or committee who installed the idol will keep a register in which the name, address, mobile number of all the people who come for darshan will be recorded. This is so that if any one of them corona virus is infected, then the people who come in contact with it can be detected. For this, the committee will also have to install four CCTVs.

He told that no person who attends idol darshan or worship will go without a mask. If found so, legal action will be taken against the committee. Sanitizer, thermal screening, oximeter, handwash and cue management system will be arranged by the person or committee installing the idol. The committee will be responsible for not entering the pandal if fever is found in thermal screening or if there are any common or special symptoms related to corona virus. Officials said that if a person gets infected due to visiting the idol installation site, then the entire cost of treatment will be borne by the idol founder or committee. Statue installation will not be allowed in the prohibited area. If the area is declared a prohibited area even during the period of worship, then the worship has to be ended immediately.

During the idol installation, any kind of banquet, bhandara, jagrata or cultural program will not be allowed during immersion or after immersion. During the idol installation, any type of musical instrument, sound amplifier, DJ will not be allowed during immersion or after immersion. Prasad, Charanamrit or any food and beverage distribution will not be allowed during idol installation and immersion. Officials said that no more than one vehicle would be allowed for immersion of the idol. No more than four persons will be able to go to the idol immersion and they will sit in the idol’s vehicle. No separate vehicle will be allowed.

For immersion, the route, date and time set by the Municipal Corporation will have to be followed. No idol immersion vehicle will be allowed to be taken from the busy routes of the city. No process of idol immersion will be allowed after sunset and before sunrise. He told that with these conditions, the idol will be allowed to be installed in the houses, if the idol is installed outside the house, then the application will have to be made at least seven days before the concerned zone office of the Municipal Corporation and only after obtaining the permission. Will be allowed to install.

In Chhattisgarh, cases of corona virus infection have increased rapidly during the last one month. Coronavirus infection has been confirmed in 8515 people in the state till Wednesday. Corona virus-infected 48 people have died in the state. Raipur district of the state is the most affected and 2622 cases have been reported here.