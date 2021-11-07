The eFootball crash continues: its large November patch is going into spring and Konami pronounces returns

The 1.0.0 replace wishes extra time, and those that have paid for the Participant Top rate Pack will obtain money back.

Up to date 5 November 2021

eFootball may now not have began worse. The brand new soccer saga of Konami It has now not won a unmarried just right information since its premiere on September 30, when it deserted the title of Professional Evolution Football. To the a large number of criticisms won for launching a name that’s not but polished, it’s now joined by means of the delays that it has amassed in its updates.

However essentially the most bloody of all of them we now have met lately: November patch goes to spring 2022. This has been showed by means of the respectable Twitter account of the franchise, at the side of a extra intensive textual content at the respectable Konami web page. The 1.0.0 replace was once set for November 11, however in any case it is going to take a number of months to get it.

“We have now been running to ship the replace that can convey new content material to the sport, together with a new mode through which you’ll be able to increase and play with an authentic apparatus, in addition to the reinforce for cellular gadgets, “they are saying within the commentary.” Sadly, we now have concluded that we’d like extra time so that you can ship a product with the proper high quality consistent with with the expectancies of our customers, and we now have made up our minds to delay the release. “

You do not want to take any motion to obtain the go backKonamiLikewise, it’s been showed that they’re going to continue to the cancellation and reembolsos del eFootball 2022 Participant Top rate Pack, a paid model that integrated pieces that might handiest be used as soon as this patch arrived. “Please be aware that this procedure would possibly take a little time to finish. You do not want to take any motion to obtain the go back.”

This setback comes when eFootball receives its 0.9.1 replace, which is geared toward fixing a large number of insects and is to be had from this Friday. No important exchange is predicted, so we will be able to have to attend till spring 2022 to peer if the successor to PES delivers what it promised. At 3DJuegos we worth it at its premiere, and striking ourselves on the controls showed that there’s nonetheless numerous paintings to be completed. You’ll to find out extra in our eFootball 2022 evaluate.

