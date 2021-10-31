The eight players with a past in the MX League who will play the Uruguayan Classic

The Uruguayan Superclásico will take place on October 31 at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico City time) on the field of the Champion of the Century Stadium. (Photo: Federico Anfitti / EFE)



The confrontation between Peñarol and National is, without a doubt, one of the most passionate duels of Uruguay. In this new chapter of the rivalry, several former players who served in the MX League they could have participation. Within this party, they are Eight the footballers who played in Mexico that they could see minutes with their club, in this long-awaited game by the fans in Charruas.

The Uruguayan Superclásico will take place next 31 October o’clock 13:00 hours (Mexico City time) on the field of Champion of the Century Stadium.

The central defender, Rafael Garcia, who is now part of National, had a brief stage in the MX League with Monarcas Morelia. The Purépecha team hired him as a loan in the winter transfer period of the 2015. However, the Uruguayan player failed to adapt to Aztec football, and after playing only a few games, Return to his native country in the following semester.

Rafael García played in 2015 in Mexico for Monarcas Morelia. (Photo: Dante Fernández / EFE)



The Argentine pivot, Damien Musto, is another player came to Mexican football in the 2017 to play with Just. He quickly showed his talent in the midfield of the Tijuana team. Therefore, due to its good performance in Mexico, aroused the interest of European clubs, but the Huesca from Spain, it was the team that got their loan, later would buy your pass definitively. The footballer who wears the aurinegro team shirt today played a total of 33 matches in Tijuana.

Damián Musto was with the Xolos de Tijuana in 2017. (Photo: Alberto Valdés / REUTERS)

The most recent on this list is the Uruguayan striker Pablo Ceppelini. He was booked by Blue Cross at 2020, but only played five games with the first team, so he was sent with the sub-20, category in which it stood out for having more activity. It is worth mentioning that Ceppelini was borrowed to Peñarol at the beginning of 2021 and your letter still belongs to Machine.

Pablo Cepellini arrived for Cruz Azul in 2020 where he played only five games. (Photo: Martín Rodríguez / REUTERS)

Another element that played in Mexico is the attacker Gonzalo bergessio. He was hired by Atlas for him Opening 2015, where he played a total of 30 matches, marking only in four annotations. The best tournament for the Argentine was in the Closing 2016 with three goals. He currently defends the colors of Nacional, in addition to being the captain of the team.

Argentine attacker Gonzalo Bergessio defended the Atlas colors in 2015. (Photo: Raúl Martínez / EFE)



Leandro Fernandez lived a brief step in Mexico with the Xolos, in the era of Antonio Mohamed. The Turk requested the signing of his compatriot for him Closing 2012, but the footballer did not comply with what was expected, and would only dispute seven matches with the border template. Later, in March 2021 came to the National as loan coming from International of Brazil.

Argentine Leandro Fernández was a member of the Tijuana Xolos in 2012, at the request of Antonio Mohamed. (Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EFE)



The Argentine scorer, Ariel Nahuelpán, is the best known name on this list for Mexican fans, since he had the opportunity to play in different teams. His first club in Aztec territory were the Pumas de la UNAM, later he would sign with Pachuca, a team with which he would be champion from First division. He also played in Queretaro and Tijuana, the border team being its last adventure in Aztec football and his previous team prior to sign with Peñarol.

Ariel Nahuelpán is the only player on this list who managed to be champion in Mexico, he obtained it with Pachuca in 2016. (Photo: Raúl Martínez / REUTERS)

For its part, Walter Gargano, currently at Peñarol, was one of the most talked about signings in recent years in Mexico, arriving with the Monterrey coming from Naples from A league. The Uruguayan midfielder spent two seasons with the Striped, was very close to becoming a champion of Mexican soccer. Nevertheless, lost the final in view of Pachuca at Closing 2016.

Walter Gargano was one of the bombshell signings in Liga MX when he arrived from Napoli in Serie A. (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

Finally, the containment, Diego Rodriguez arrived at Xolos in 2018 coming from Independent from Argentina, becoming an indisputable headline in the xoloitzcuintle set. The acquaintance Torito played a total of 36 games in Liga MX, at the end of Closing 2019 was loaned to Defense and Justice of Argentina. At the beginning of this year, the Xolos board sold a San Lorenzo de Almagro, to later arrive at the Nacional in the summer market.

Diego El Torito Rodriguez arrived in Mexico in 2017 to play for the Tijuana Xolos. (Photo: Israel López / EFE)

