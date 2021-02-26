The Elche goalkeeper who went viral when Messi asked for the shirt spoke about his reaction

The fun moment of the Elche goalkeeper with Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Elche that took place at the Camp Nou for the postponed date corresponding to the first day of the championship left a fun episode at the end of the game Come in Lionel Messi and the goalkeeper of the visiting team Edgar Badía.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, who suffered two goals from the Argentine star, He approached him after the final whistle to ask for the shirt, a request to which the captain of Barcelona immediately agreed and, when the Catalan was about to leave, The flea He warned him with a laugh that he needed his diver to give him.

A day after this event, which was captured by the cameras of the official broadcast, the Badía spoke through social networks about what happened.

“Yes, I was surprised. But do you know what I was thinking despite the result? In which this team is going to be saved. As a team, as a group. We will continue to take steps forward and improve and compete against any rival. Great first part yesterday! Let’s go with everything, “wrote the footballer on his Twitter account with an image in which he is seen exchanging shirts with the Rosario.

The goalkeeper, who was formed in the lower categories of Barcelona, received three goals during the match and two of them were from Lionel Messi, the first at 48 minutes, after a great pass from Martin Braithwaite that left him face to face with him. The second at 68 ′ after entering an area full of rivals and defining above with an enviable calm.

The defeat left Elche with 21 points in the nineteenth league position two from Huesca, the bottom. However, there are still several dates left until the end and still has possibilities to leave the relegation zone since it has the same units as Valladolid and Eibar, both with one more game.

Barcelona beat Elche 3-0 in a postponed match corresponding to the first date (Reuters)

The Illicit what they arrived in the first division This season after they fell to second in 2015 due to an economic conflict with the Treasury, they fight to remain in the first category of Spanish football. For this the technician Fran Escribá must prevent his team from finishing among the last three classified.

Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, with the victory ranked third with 50 points and five from Atlético de Madrid, who still has one game less than their immediate pursuers. The victory allowed the culé surpass Sevilla in the table, with whom they will face next Saturday in a key duel in the fight for the title.

