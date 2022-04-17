The Elden Ring hero we needed: ‘Let me solo her’, a naked legend in front of Malenia

The game community has already turned to immortalize this player with all kinds of tributes.

Elden Ring has become one of the most important games of recent years and a massive success, with more than 12 million copies sold in just a few days. The new game of FromSoftware y Hidetaka Miyazaki it is full of unforgettable locations, colossal fortresses and memorable enemies.

Facing off against these intimidating foes is a challenge Miyazaki has built his own identity on as a creative. A difficulty that has made many desperate, leading the game’s publisher, Bandai Namco, to publish a series of tips to face the challenges. But there are times when all this is not enough, sometimes people deserve something more, sometimes people deserve a reward for having faith. Remember that both the following video and the text contain SPOILERS about one of the Elden Ring bosses.

‘Let me solo her‘ is that answer, he is the hero we all need, a gentleman naked with a jar on his head that has made Malenia bow before him. The story of Let me alone her has spread like wildfire between social networks and the Reddit threads of the Elden Ring community, as shared by PC Gamer.

Imagen de u/Asphodelaphophiliac Imagen de u/etherealsteve Imagen de u/Etherealsteve Imagen de u/skullwithtophat

Many players who have reached the gates of Maleniaone of the optional bosses in the game and probably, the hardest to beat, they have encountered the ‘Let me alone her’ summoning signal. Behind this peculiar and representative name, there is a naked warrior, brandishing two katanas, ready to end La Espada de Miquella for us. His story has managed to become so viral that it has already become a legend, honored by the community with endless images, sketches, 3D designs and even miniatures.

