The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind turns 20, and playing it in multiplayer and VR is now possible

The multiplayer tool of the RPG on PC has received support for virtual reality.

In May 2002, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, the third numbered installment of the RPG saga of Bethesda. Two decades later, the game continues to receive content from fans, and its 20th anniversary It is a very special date for news to arrive.

As we read on PC Gamer, there is a tool that allows you to play the game on multiplayer, that is, with friends, and has recently been updated. What’s new? that now we can play Morrowind in VR with friends if we have a virtual reality device for PC.

We just need the original game and download the modAt OpenMW they try to make Morrowind playable on all possible platforms, and in the video at the top of the news you can see what their VR mod looks like. If you don’t have a VR headset, don’t worry, as you can join those who have it on the same server without any problem. To enjoy it, you only need the original game and download the files to play it in virtual reality.

In Morrowind we must face the evil deity Dagoth Ur among many other tasks framed in the region of Vvardenfell. Our hero will learn new special abilities as we progress through the adventure, allowing us to face enemies with the use of weapons or magic in its extensive open world. One that has left its mark over time, since the third numbered installment of The Elder Scrolls is among the best valued games from Bethesda, although it does not top the list.

