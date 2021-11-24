The Elder Scrolls is not part of the Borderlands universe, but this mod for Skyrim will make you believe it

The original art section of the Gearbox shooter looter has been carefully adapted to the Bethesda RPG.

The Borderlands saga has already explored the fantasy worlds with our beloved Tina Chiquitina, in an expansion of Borderlands 2 that has been recently recovered for the current generation of consoles independently. But if there is a game that is synonymous with medieval fantasy, that is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the immense world of Bethesda that has just turned 10 years old and for which modders have never stopped working.

On this occasion, they have done it with a spectacular mod set that make the RPG look similar to the popular Gearbox saga. It has been DSOG who has echoed this pack of mods by the artist Kanjs, which has shared a video from his YouTube channel, in which we can see all the care details of the set.

The mod set is still in betaAll mods that you need to give that original aesthetic to Skyrim are in Nexus, along with all the information about its operation. The set consists of mods for armor, buildings, clothes, creatures, characters, dungeons, landscapes, plants, an elaborate package which is still in beta, but which already allows us to enjoy a visual section radically different from the one in the original game.

Bethesda’s Adventure, celebrated the 10 years since its launch last November 11 with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, a reissue that pulls nostalgia and expands the game with content created by fans. What is clear is that after a decade, Skyrim still has a huge community of players and if you want to understand why, Chema Mansilla tells you why the popular Bethesda RPG seems immortal.

