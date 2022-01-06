The Elder Scrolls Online quotes us to see its new Chapter with a trailer: date and time of the broadcast

Bethesda prepares its audience with a preview of what will come to Tamriel before its world premiere.

The Elder Scrolls Online has become a well of hours for many players, because Bethesda has not stopped pampering its MMORPG with unique events and mechanics that every fan of the genre will fall in love with. This effort continues to be observed even today, as the developer prepares for the launch of a new Chapter with an unprecedented preview and the promise of a world premiere.

Bethesda will host its Chapter on January 27 at 9:00 p.m.If you want to know all the information related to this new adventure in Tamriel, you just have to connect to the Bethesda broadcast next January 27 at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Through the studio’s Twitch account we will have the opportunity to discover everything that awaits us in The Elder Scrolls Online in the future, as well as DLC related news and more.

According to the Bethesda website, this mysterious Chapter will bring us “new lands to explore, new threats to discover, and new stories to experience,” so you can wait. One more reason to return to Tamriel. In addition, Bethesda remembers that just by connecting to the broadcast we will receive a gift in The Elder Scrolls Online: the mascot Barnacle-Back Coral Crab and a Ouroboros Crown Crate (as long as you follow the developer’s instructions).

There is still a lot of haze around the new Chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online, but we are clear that it will not disappoint its community. After all, the game has captivated quite a few users, something that last year reached an incredible number of 18 million players. So, on the verge of an unprecedented adventure, we just have to wait to see Bethesda’s proposal for its most successful MMORPG.

