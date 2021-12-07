The eldest son of Luis Lacalle Pou is already training to be a professional footballer

Lacalle Pou’s family. From left to right: Lorena Ponce de León (wife), Violeta Lacalle (older twin daughter), Luis Lacalle Pou, Luis Alberto Lacalle (older twin son) and Manuel Lacalle (younger son)

His father, Luis Lacalle Pou, played rugby as a young man and to this day he surfs the Uruguayan coasts. He, Luis Alberto Lacalle Ponce de León, plays soccer. He is the eldest son of the president of Uruguay and he is also a twin of Violeta, both born in 2004. The tradition of sports continues in the family.

The school club he attends, The British Schools, is called Old Boys and there the soccer coach is José Batlle Perdomo. In the soccer environment he is known, rather, as the “Chueco” Perdomo. It was a historic captain of Peñarol, champion of the Copa Libertadores in 1987 with that team and, a few months before, of the Copa América with the Uruguay team in Buenos Aires.

It was this who recommended “Lacalle son” to go try out a team called Albion, who plays in the Uruguayan second division, according to the newspaper The country. He told him to choose that one because there he was training the players a man who, according to Perdomo, can shape him in the best possible way thanks to the experience he has in the field.

This is how the 17-year-old came to Albion last week as yet another contender to become a professional soccer player. He was received by Álvaro Regueira, the coach Perdomo was talking about. Regueira is a technician with years of experience in training divisions. For a long time, He spent doing this work in Peñarol, training footballers who have reached the international leagues.

The son of Luis Lacalle Pou uses a profile picture of his back on Instagram, where he can be seen with the shirt of the Old Boys, the football club of the school he attends. Ironically, both shirts have the same colors and on the shields they have a golden lion

“You know how many ‘children of …’ I had in my life,” Regueira said. “And as I did it with him the first day and I repeated it to him, I say the same to everyone: They have to fight for theirs, because here everyone has the same possibilities. Here it is not Lacalle, here it is Luis Alberto Lacalle Ponce de León. And the truth is that the jug answered barbarian“He added in reference to the arrival of the son of the President of the Republic to Albion.

Luis Alberto, the president’s eldest son, stands out as a center forward in the teams. That is his position and according to his new coach, “has a beautiful physique that will surely continue to develop and he is also very humble and friendly. He accepts what one says and is very respectful. And look, I spoke to him face-to-face and told him what I thought, but he reacted very well. He is always willing to learn and that is important ”.

Regarding the talk about being the “son of the president”, the Albion manager commented, “I was honest with him and told him two things: one, that since it arrived in November and we were in the decisive stages of the championship, I couldn’t pay much attention to him because he’s a wannabe. I’ve seen it, but it hasn’t been my priority. Just today we had a talk because we closed a stage and now we are going to start another on Monday, where yes, I’m going to look at it along with the rest of the applicants. There we are going to evaluate it. The other thing I told him was that he has a disadvantage and that is that he did not do training divisions before and it is not the same to play in a university team than in the youth divisions of a professional team. There are things like the movements, the physical preparation, the posture and even the mischief that make a difference ”.

However, he also said that none of the above takes away your chances. “You will have the opportunity to demonstrate your skills just like the other applicants. Now it depends on him, ”said Regueira, adding that if Perdomo recommended him, it is because the young man has soccer potential. Now, Regueira needs to evaluate what his qualities are on the court in order to develop them further.

Regueira worked in the Peñarol training courses until 2019, where Perdomo also worked. Since a year ago, in 2020, he is at the forefront of the youth categories in Albion. “The team made a barbarous campaign in the First Division and that is also reflected in the youth team. It is a humble club, but it works well ”, he said.

