The Election Fee banned the procession after the result of the meeting elections.

Elections are being held in 5 states and union territories, together with Bengal, amid the continuing Corona disaster within the nation. Now elections are left in Bengal simplest on April 29. Counting of votes implies that the consequences will come on 2 Might. In the middle of all this, the Election Fee (Election Fee of India) Taking a large resolution, after the consequences, the banning of the profitable procession has been banned. This resolution has been taken by way of the Election Fee after the rebuke of the Madras Top Court docket.

Please inform that Madras Top Court docket ( Madras Top Court docket) On Monday, the Election Fee had seriously reprimanded the Election Fee.

Election Fee of India bans all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes, on Might 2d. Detailed order quickly. percent.twitter.com/VM60c1fagD – ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

The Top Court docket strongly criticized the Election Fee, terming it because the ‘maximum irresponsible establishment’ for the alleged outbreak of the second one wave of Kovid-19 within the nation. The courtroom had made a pointy commentary {that a} case is also registered towards the Election Fee officers on homicide fees.

A bench of Leader Justice Sanjeev Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy made this commentary whilst listening to a PIL. On this petition, the government had been asked to take efficient steps as in step with Kovid-19 laws and make correct preparations and instruct them to make sure truthful counting of votes in Karur on 2 Might.

(Enter: company)