The Electoral Council of Venezuela opened a registration process for new parties with an eye on the 2024 presidential elections

A person casts his vote in Venezuela

The National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE) has opened a process for the registration of new political organizations with an eye on the presidential elections, scheduled for the year 2024.

The rector of the electoral body, Enrique Márquez, has reported through his Twitter account that the process for submitting applications will end on November 30 and explained that in order to register it is necessary to request the provisional denomination through the Internet.

Márquez has advanced that for parties at the national level, the requests will be submitted to the National Office of Political Participation through the Correspondence Directorate, while organizations with political purposes at the state level must do the same before the Regional Electoral Office of the corresponding state. .

It is expected that, after the 2024 elections, the Caribbean country will hold local elections in 2025. For its part, the Venezuelan opposition, gathered in the Unitarian Platform, has reported that it is preparing to hold primary elections to elect a single candidate from ahead of the presidential

For his part, Henry Ramos Allup, general secretary of the social democratic party, Democratic Action (AD), made official this Tuesday that the presidential candidate for his political group will be the organization secretary Carlos Prosperi.

Carlos Prosperi, leader of the Democratic Action party

“I am not going to be a presidential candidate. After a long process of national consultation with our internal party structures, we announced to the country that We support Carlos Prosperi as a candidate for the 2023 presidential primary processconvened by the Unitarian Platform”, said Ramos Allup.

However, the dictator Nicolás Maduro referred this Monday to the electoral processes that must be carried out in Venezuela in the coming years, that although there is still more than a year to go before the presidential elections are held, the Chavista will obtain a “great victory”.

“It is very important to prepare for the great victory of the presidential elections in 2024. And prepare ourselves because in 2025 there will be joint elections for the National Assembly, governorships and mayors in 2025″. said the socialist dictator.

Likewise, the Venezuelan opposition party justice first (PJ) demanded that the CNE open the registry for the registration of new voters that are in Venezuelan territory and for citizens abroad who want to participate in future elections.

“It is the duty of the Electoral Power to guarantee participation and electoral registration both in Venezuela and to Venezuelans who are abroad”, assured the leader of the anti-Chavista group louis palacesquoted in a PJ press release.

The opponent insisted that voting is a civil and political right and that citizens must have time and conditions of access to register in the Electoral Registry.

He further stated that “At least 52% of young Venezuelans are outside politics“, so that urged the CNE to promote awareness campaigns on the importance of the exercise of the vote.

In this sense, reported that from PJ they will start a campaign to promote registration in the electoral registry and participation in the presidential electionsexpected in Venezuela in 2024.

(With information from Europe Press)

KEEP READING:

Gustavo Petro invited dictators from Venezuela and Nicaragua to return to the OAS

The Secretary General of OPEC arrived in Venezuela to address the energy agenda with the Maduro regime

They confirmed that flights between Venezuela and Colombia will be reactivated on September 26