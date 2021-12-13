The electrifying final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that made Max Verstappen Formula 1 champion

* This was the vibrant finale to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which Max Verstappen snatched the title from Lewis Hamilton at Turn 5 of the last lap

It was a vibrant definition. The closing of a spectacular year. Is that Max Verstappen snatched the eighth world title a Lewis Hamilton by overcoming it in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to be crowned champion of one of the most exciting seasons of the Formula One in recent years.

The pilot of Red Bull became the first Dutchman to become world champion of the Maximum. The way the title was resolved was striking, given that Hamilton seemed set to outpace the all-time record de eight titles he shares with Michael Schumacher until Nicholas latifi collided with five turns of the clasp. Due to the incident, the stewards ordered the entry of the safety car and the race resumed with one lap to complete.

In that last lap the mother of all battles unfolded. The Dutchman and the Englishman reached the final duel in Yas Marina tied with 369.5 points. Although the help of the Mexican was key Sergio Czech Pérez (Red Bull) holding back Mercedes, who had achieved the best position since the start, a timely safety car allowed him to Verstappen go through the pits to change the tires for the final round and overtake the British.

The Dutchman was the main protagonist of the day, in which he finished celebrating with a spectacular closing in the last appointment. The Red Bull hero thus became the thirty-fourth Formula 1 world champion and ended the reign of Hamilton, who maintained his hegemony since 2016 when Nico Rosberg interrupted the ‘dictatorship’ of his partner Mercedes in the list of ‘Big circus’.

With the race neutralized, the difference of 14 seconds that Hamilton kept on his rival and Verstappen, on freshly fitted hard compound tires, attacked all or nothing on the final turn, once the Safety Car. The Mercedes had no performance to withstand the onslaught of the Red Bull at that key moment and Hamilton saw the possibility of remaining as the most winning driver in the history of the race vanish. F1 with eight titles.

For his part, the Madrilenian Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) completed the podium and confirmed his fifth final position in the general of the Drivers’ World Championship, while the Asturian Fernando Alonso (Alpine), excited about ‘The Plan’ of 2022, finished eighth.

KEEP READING

A historical of Formula 1 pointed against Hamilton and Mercedes in the definition of the title: “They do not play fair”

From learning karate to face bullying to fighting for his eighth Formula 1 crown: Lewis Hamilton’s path to becoming a legend

This was the start in which Lewis Hamilton snatched the top from Max Verstappen in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix