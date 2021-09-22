The element that Red Bull secretly developed and used by surprise to be faster than Mercedes in defining Formula 1

Led by Honda, Red Bull implemented a new element for the end of the season in F1 (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

The 2021 Formula 1 calendar entered its decisive stage. It is that when there are eight dates left for the end of the season, the definition of the championship has two drivers as the main protagonists. Max Verstappen aboard his Red Bull beats the reigning champion by just five points Lewis Hamilton, who seeks to make history with his Mercedes and win the eighth title of his professional career.

Precisely, both riders took all the glances in the last Italian Grand Prix at the historic Monza circuit when they again had a hard crossroad on the track that generated a new controversy in F1. On lap 26 of the final, the Briton went in to change tires and when he came back out on the track he found himself at the end of the main straight with the Dutchman’s car. Hamilton closed the turning radius to Verstappen at the chicane, both cars touched, they went to the leca and the Red Bull mounted on the Mercedes.

Waiting for what will happen next weekend in the Russian Grand Prix, a detail came to light that could give Verstappen an advantage in hand-to-hand against his rival in the fight for the drivers’ championship. Honda, the Japanese company in charge of the motors of the team founded in 2005, created a new battery that the team incorporated into the monoposts since the competition in Belgium that was held in Spa-Francorchamps.

“This new battery has been developed in a project that has taken several years, with the aim of combining improvements in energy efficiency with significant reductions in weight,” he said. Yasuaki Asaki, Head of Power Unit Development for Honda F1.

Verstappen and Hamilton had a tough match at the Italian Grand Prix (REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

“In what will be the company’s final season in sport, Honda has succeeded in introducing a new battery mounted with a lighter, low resistance, highly efficient and ultra-high power cell.”added one of the most important actors of the company that until the end of the season will be the promoter of the promoters of Red Bull.

As reported by the Japanese company, the new Honda battery is the first major technological change for the manufacturer in this area since 2015. Experts indicate that Provides improved power unit performance while giving the car a “significant” reduction in weight, which contributes to a higher performance of the chassis in front of this new scenario for the pilot.

This new item was originally scheduled to be introduced in 2022 as part of a new Honda-manufactured power unit, but development of the part was sped up and it was completed by the final part of the 2021 season because the Japanese-born company will leave F1 at the end of the year.

“To achieve the ultimate goal of defeating Mercedes and winning the Championship before leaving F1 at the end of the 2021 season, we recognized that we needed to improve performance. Therefore, the development plan for the new battery was substantially ahead of the initial goal of introducing it in 2022. The battery was fitted to Verstappen’s car at the Belgian Grand Prix and he secured pole position on his first lap. “, Asaki analyzed.

The Dutch driver is one of the great candidates for the F1 title (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

“Max followed up with an exhibition at Zandvoort. And at Monza he also started from pole, although unfortunately he was unable to finish that race due to the accident with Hamilton. I mean, the signs have been promising, after a huge amount of work to provide both performance and weight improvements, the latter will help Red Bull with weight distribution, ”added the face of Honda’s development for the team they are based in. the United Kingdom.

Starting this Friday with free practice at the Sochi racetrack, the Red Bulls will be back on track with the aim of making a new difference in qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix. After McLaren 1-2 at the hand of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris in Italy, everyone at the Grand Circus hopes to see another chapter in the rivalry between Verstappen and Hamilton that will last until the end of the season.

