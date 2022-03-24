The eleven best websites to download free video clips that you can use in your multimedia projects

When blogging started to catch on, free online image banks came to the rescue of thousands of authors of written content that they hardly had quality images to accompany their articles.

But now, we live in the age of YouTube, Instagram and TikTok; in the era, ultimately, of video. And, again, those small creators who do not have the means to record and/or buy their own clips, with which to complement their creations, need to resort to websites that allow them to be downloaded and used legally.

So that We have proposed to review some of the most recommended. But before we start offering you links, we offer you some advice: most of these free websites have premium content sections, or are partners of paid video websites…

…so that, frequently, they will try to redirect you from free to paid content, so be very careful where you click, if you don’t want to end up shelling out ‘curious’ amounts because you’ve fallen in love with a particular clip. Having said that…

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

Mixkit





Related to premium content site Envato Elements, Mixkit offers a lot of free videos with HD quality that do not require any type of attribution, even in commercial projects.

The themes are very varied (and are clearly divided into categories), and they also offer formats such as vertical videos or videos intended as website backgrounds. In addition, Mixkit increases its collection with 10 new videos every week.

videvo





Videvo includes both paid (royalty-free) and free content; the latter is offered in CC-BY and Video licenses (which may force the work to be attributed or not, depending on the case).

we will find lots of HD videos and some (few) 4Kand you we recommend browsing through its ‘Collections’, which function as thematic categories. As far as file formats are concerned, some clips can be downloaded in MP4 format and others in QuickTime format.

Pixabay





Pixabay is one of the largest free image banks on the Internet, and it occupies a similar position in the field of video. Its catalog is one of the most varied, in image quality (yes, you will also find 4K) and in length of the clips.

The negative aspect is that the web does not have a category structure that allows us to visualize at a glance the offer of videos of a certain theme, although the ‘tag clouds’ of each individual video can also be useful.

Your videos are available under the same Pixabay license as your photoswhich allows commercial use without attribution, but not redistribution to other video banks of the content, unaltered or unaltered.

Pexels





The one from Pexels is a story similar to Pixabay in relation to being a bank of both images and videos. Like Pixabay, it also prefers tags to categories. On the contrary, it does not use its own license for its videos, but instead opts for the flexible Creative Commons Cero (CC0).

offers many videos of nature, landscapes (also urban) and ‘people doing things’, but above all it stands out for its wide catalog of vertical videosa format in vogue in these times of smartphone reign.

Distill





Distill sends you every 10 days a selection of 10 new videos to your inbox. What is particular about its cover is that the videos they are not organized by theme, but by artist.

Motion Elements





Motion Elements offers us more than 4000 video clips to download. Where others stand out for their beautiful clips that seem to be taken from documentaries, the strong point of this website (although it also has those) are the animated backgrounds, ‘transition’ clips and the like. Various licenses are offered.

Dareful





Many compare Dareful to what Unsplash is in the field of photo banks: a commitment to quality over quantity.

Right now their catalog is very limited: only 46 videos available for download (which is understandable, because all the videos are recorded by the same person, Joel Holland). The good thing is that all the clips are from 4K quality (and all visual beauty).

Mazwai





In Mazwai they highlight themselves on their website that their team of professionals “hand-select” the content they offer. Without a doubt, the clips are of “high quality and cinematic style”. Regarding licenses, they offer both their own (without attribution) and Creative Commons.

Footage Crate





Footage Crate is one of the most peculiar websites on the list, because more than full clips, it focuses on providing us with VFX effects that we can overlay other videos with the appropriate editor: electrical lightning, snow, fire, explosions, sandstorms… wonderful when it comes to ‘animate’ your videos, and all with calidad Full HD/4K.

The negative point is that it is also the only website on the list that will require us to register to be able to download the videos.

OpenFootage





OpenFootage is also not far behind with respect to the previous option, as it focuses on offering quite peculiar formats: from VFX effects similar to those we could find in Footage Crate, until tomas 360º HDRI, clips timelapse/slowmotion, scans 3Dand so on.

The licenses are diverse (in several cases, commercial use is limited), and unfortunately, the free download options are usually low resolution.

Clipstill





Don’t be scared but Clipstill it only offers you 5 free videos to download (and not in its HD version), selected from its subscription payment offer. The good news is that those 5 videos change every month, so if you’re looking forward to downloading them, you can end up building your own interesting bank of clips.

Why recommend this site? Because focuses on the format called ‘Cinemagraphs’: still images with certain moving elements. Surely you have seen hundreds of music videos on YouTube that use them, but most of the websites on the list hardly offer this kind of content.