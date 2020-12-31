‘The Ellen DeGeneres Present’ to Stay Dark Next Week Amid COVID Spike

“The Ellen DeGeneres Present” will keep darkish subsequent week amid the rising alarm about rising COVID-19 an infection charges in Los Angeles County and the remainder of California.

The syndicated daytime speak present has been airing reruns since Dec. 10 when DeGeneres introduced that she had contracted the coronavirus. The present had hoped to resume manufacturing on a Warner Bros. soundstage on Monday. However in a memo despatched to “Ellen” staffers on Thursday, producers instructed staff to earn a living from home subsequent week and that no new episodes can be produced.

“Due to the present surge, we’ve got determined that we’ll not do any reveals subsequent week and as an alternative earn a living from home,” producers wrote. The message additionally famous that “all workers & crew might be paid for the week” and {that a} COVID-19 testing schedule might be labored out for subsequent week.

The choice on “Ellen” comes as California Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested Hollywood studios to take into account pausing manufacturing exercise amid the general public well being disaster that has left the state with valuable few out there hospital beds.

