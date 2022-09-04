The ELN is no longer just a Colombian guerrilla, it is also Venezuelan

There are currently more than 1,000 ELN combatants in Venezuela.

Humberto Eco is one of the most respected contemporary thinkers. His thoughtful analysis of the global sphere has placed him in a very select place among the most renowned academics. He is a great novelist, winner of the 2000 Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities. Humberto Eco has written endlessly about symbols and communication in this world where traditional wars have ended and given space to forms of struggle where “the enemy lives in the shadows”, and what there are are outbreaks of mini cold wars, supported by information and technology. In one of his many reflections after the terrorist attacks of September 11, Eco elaborated on the symbolic idea behind terrorism. Without hesitation, he stated that “The goal of any act of terrorism is not only to blindly kill some people, but also to send a message aimed at destabilizing the enemy.”

Eco’s approach is interesting in light of what subtly and vehemently gains strength in public opinion at the same time. In recent weeks, with the inauguration of a new government in Colombia, a possible reestablishment of the negotiation between the Colombian State and the National Liberation Army (ELN) has once again been put on the table. Countries like Chile and Spain, aware of the need for international mediation, offer their services to be part of this concerted effort, which is aimed at putting an end to a long conflict that has left thousands of people killed, displaced and exiled.

In this eventual process, the role of Venezuela seems to be vital. Our country has become much more than a hideout for the ELN. Venezuela is a kind of sanctuary for this group, where it is no longer just fertile land for their drug trafficking and mineral smuggling activities, but also In many areas of the country, the ELN acts as a state, controlling border crossings, delivering food boxes from a state program, running radio stations and collecting “taxes” from local merchants. That is to say, the ELN is a second State in the country, which has displaced the legitimate representation by force of violence and terrorism, consolidating a firepower from Venezuela, which is clearly superior to what it exhibited years ago.

According to a report released by the RCN media, At this moment there are more than 1,000 ELN combatants in Venezuela. Obviously, the border states are where this organization has the greatest presence and belligerence, but some reports suggest that could have cells in 15 of the 23 federal entities of Venezuela, an issue that reveals his enormous influence within the country.

Of course, this expansion could not be possible without the consent of the Maduro dictatorship. The regime not only opened the doors of the country and offered shelter to this group, but also forged a criminal alliance with this organization. An alliance that was forged through a transaction in which the Venezuelan State ceded the territory and the legitimate monopoly of weapons, and in exchange this group offered protection and financing to the leadership that hijacks power. In other words, Maduro cooked behind closed doors an operation to have his own irregular army to defend him in case of an unexpected situation that would shake his regime, thus becoming a protector of international terrorism. In the words of Humberto Eco, Maduro used terrorism as a lever to send a message to his political enemies about what he is willing to do to maintain power.

As a result of Maduro’s support, the ELN’s capacity for violence has multiplied, bringing with it that all the populations that make life along the binational border suffer extortion, kidnapping, sexual slavery and all the humiliations that we can imagine. The subversive group has also used the serious humanitarian crisis and the forced migration caused by the regime to fatten its ranks, to the point that intelligence reports suggest that today 1 out of 3 members of the ELN has Venezuelan nationality.

This highlights that the ELN is no longer just a Colombian guerrilla. It is a binational organization. Achieving their demobilization in Colombia alone will not have the desired pacification effect. A concerted action is required in the two territories, and for this there must be a firm position on the non-tolerance of Maduro’s coexistence with terrorism. By harboring these organizations in Venezuela, the dictatorship violates UN Security Council resolution 1373, which obliges States to cooperate in matters of international terrorism and expressly prohibits offering refuge to groups of this nature.

Maduro intends to take advantage of the opportunity of dialogue with the ELN to sell himself as a valid interlocutor in the process, a kind of “guarantor of peace”, with the higher objective of clarifying his criminal record and his profile as a dictator, as well as reinserting himself into the international concert, from where he was removed for eroding the Venezuelan democratic system. Under no circumstances can Maduro be part of a negotiation, Colombia must understand that Maduro, more than a facilitator or mediator, is a feeder of the ELN and its terrorism. I dare to say that Maduro has never cared about peace in Colombia, surely he would float his hands if the war in the neighboring country deepens, and if Colombian democracy becomes cosmic dust.

The possibilities of peace in Colombia are closely linked to democracy in Venezuela. As long as our country is a failed state, it will be a refuge for those who want to sabotage peace efforts. For this reason, the Colombian government must be very diligent in drawing the picture of the relationship with the Maduro regime. A diplomacy without principles would not be diplomacy. Subscribing the relationship with Venezuela solely to a tacit agreement where neither party meddles in their affairs would be an error of indescribable magnitude, especially since Maduro will not stop conspiring against Colombia and the entire region. The Government of President Gustavo Petro has a golden opportunity, within the framework of the dialogue with the ELN, to consolidate a vision of peace for the entire continent, which implies rescuing a basic principle: no State should harbor terrorism and those that do , will be treated as an enemy of peace. That would be a message that, as Eco would say, would unbalance a silent and common enemy such as terrorism. Failure to do so and continue the course that is presented to us, assuming that Venezuela is a quasi-normal country and that demobilizing the armed structures in Colombia is sufficient, will only lead to the resurgence of violence in both nations. The symbolism that we must create is that of two brother countries that have a common destiny. A destination where peace is the glue to unite our horizons.

