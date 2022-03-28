The emotion of a Ukrainian athlete who fled the war and was crowned in the Jerusalem marathon: “Five days ago I found out that our house was destroyed”

Veretska consecrated herself in the Jerusalem marathon (AFP)

With mixed feelings, the Ukrainian athlete Valentyna Veretska broke down in tears after crossing the finish line Jerusalem Marathon in the first place after completing the test with a time of 2 hours, 45 minutes and 54 seconds.

It is that the 32-year-old runner, who he escaped from his native country a month agocelebrated the victory and at the same time broke down when remembering the situation that his family is experiencing after the attack by Russian troops: “Five days ago I found out that our house was destroyednow we will have to start life from scratch”.

After flee Ukraine with her 11-year-old daughter, Veretska found asylum in the house of a family in the city of Krakow, Poland. According to the organization of the event, about 40 Ukrainian immigrants and refugees competed among thousands of runners.

Veretska fled Ukraine with her 11-year-old daughter (AFP)

The athlete, who is a champion of international marathons and field races, had received a special invitation from the Jerusalem Municipality to compete in the race in question: “When I received the invitation, I opened my eyes. I realized that I could defend Ukraine but not in Ukraine.”considered after getting the title.

“I didn’t think at all about the difficulty and need to breathe, just I thought I had to do it so the world would hear my voice.”he explained in dialogue with the local newspaper Haaretz.

Veretska, who was able to escape the country and take her eleven-year-old daughter with her, lives in a constant state of uncertainty and fear, since the rest of his family is still in Ukraine hiding from Russian bombing.

Veretska’s husband joined the Ukrainian forces (AFP)

“Sometimes I get a message from my sister or my mom who are online and I call. Mmy sister tells me that they are fine, but i hear that she is cryingtry not to cry, but I feel like you’re crying, I listen to everyone “, he lamented.

The 32-year-old runner is also on edge for her husband, who he had to join the military forces to defend his country.

After crossing the finish line, the Ukrainian burst into tears and celebrated by hugging the Israeli and Ukrainian flags. The winner in the men’s category was the Israeli Agadi Guadi by completing the test in 2 hours, 37 minutes and 17 seconds.

