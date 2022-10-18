The emotion of Pipita Higuaín after his last game as a professional: “What I loved the most is over”

The emotion of Gonzalo Higuaín after his last game as a professional

This Monday Gonzalo Higuain He played his last game as a professional and could not contain his emotion at the end of the match. The images when he broke went around the world. His team, Inter Miami lost 3-0 to New York City FC for the Eastern Conference playoffs Major League Soccer (MLS) and was eliminated from the fight for the championship. To the Hangnail he was seen very emotional on the day he put an end to a 17-year career, with more than 300 goals and 100 assists in 700 games played..

The former forward of the Argentine national team had announced his retirement at the beginning of the month when he reported that his last games were coming during his participation in the Inter Miami competition in the current MLS season.

Pipita Higuaín’s goal disallowed for an advanced position. Then his shot that passed by



Pipita did a good job in his farewell with a goal that was disallowed in the first half due to an advanced position. Then he made a good play in the complement, in which he hooked and finished with a right hand to set.

In a difficult match under constant rain and a heavy pitch, Inter were unable to beat the New York team who scored and advanced to the next round. After the duel, Higuaín was the center of the scene and everyone went to greet him, including his compatriot Maximiliano Moralez. With tears, he Hangnail he knelt twice and ended up very moved by his farewell as a professional player.

Higuaín had an outstanding job in his farewell (@InterMiamiCF)

“I want to be remembered as a person, because in the long run it is what matters most. Know that the mental is the most important. Being mentally aligned is what brings you closer to being successful”, reflected Huguaín at a press conference.

“Play just for the love of the ballThis was returned to me by this league and this club. I had a wonderful year beyond this ending. I am proud of everything I have achieved, and of the teammates with whom I had to play, of the coach, of the fans”, he highlighted. Lastly, he summed up: “What I loved the most is over”.

The word of Gonzalo Higuaín after his last game as a professional

At Inter Miami, Higuain played 69 games, scored 29 points and 11 assists. In the club American reunited with his older brother Federico, who retired last year. Together they shared the offensive on 25 occasions, but before landing in the USA, the Hangnail was decisive in Juventus where he obtained the title of A league in his three seasons in a row. Also, he got the Copa Italy twice and reached the Champions League final in 2017 with the Turin team.

His campaign included his stages in the Milan and the Chelsea. With the Red-blackplayed 22 games (8 goals and 3 assists), while with the English club he added 18 commitments (5 goals that contributed to the conquest of the Europa League).

Pipita received all the love from the public at his farewell (@InterMiamiCF)

The Hangnail He also left his mark on the Napoliwith which he obtained the Copa Italy and the Super Cup Italian. In the southern team he had 146 appearancesin which I note 91 so many that allowed him to reach the eighth position as the top scorer in the history of the club. The memory of him is also present in the Real Madridwhere added three La Liga titles, a King’s Cup and two trophies from the Spain Supercup. In the Merenguerecorded 264 appearances (121 goals and 56 assists).

Naturally, his beginnings in Núñez laid the foundations for a remarkable career. The 15 screams who celebrated with the shirt of The band the doors of Europe and the Argentine national team opened for him. Without a doubt, football will miss a legend.

