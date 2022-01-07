The emotional farewell of Luis Romo de Cruz Azul

Luis Romo announced his departure from Cruz Azul through his social networks. (Photo: twitter / @ Luis3Romo)

What was a rumor weeks ago today is a reality. Luis Romo it detaches from Blue Cross to start a new adventure with the Striped from Monterrey. The 26-year-old Mexican midfielder became the second reinforcement of the northern team. Despite not having left on the best terms of the cement team, this He dedicated an emotional message to La Machine in your account Twitter.

“A farewell is never easy, today our paths separate, there are new challenges in my career to be achieved, but I want to warmly thank the board of directors, colleagues and especially the great fans for all their support and expressions of affection for me. and my family … “wrote Romo

Since Luis Romo arrived at La Maquina, he proved to be a different player. His ability to attack, defend and create plays quickly placed him as an undisputed starter in the scheme of Juan Reynoso. As if that were not enough, he was received as a player out of the quarry. Even though it came from Queretaro, football player began his career in the basic forces of Cruz Azul, however, at age 14 he joined the Gallos Blancos team.

With this, Romo assured that he had always felt the colors of Cruz Azul and that reaching the team was a dream come true for him. After three seasons, the process ends.

Luis Romo scored 9 goals during his time at Cruz Azul. (Photo: EFE / José Méndez / File)



Now a new stage will begin in Luis Romo’s professional career in Monterrey. The transaction that led to the scratched equipment consisted of a exchange. For its part, the player who arrived at Cruz Azul was Charly Rodríguez. With information from ESPN, People say that the celestial club had to pay 2.5 million extra, which the northern team asked for due to the age difference between the two players.

“Cruz Azul has undoubtedly been our home and it is a dream to be part of this great institution. I take back the best memories, I will never forget having achieved the 9th together! The Cruz Azul family will always be in my heart ”, concluded Romo.

It is stipulated that Luis Romo did not leave in the best conditions of Cruz Azul. After having lifted the championship with the team, the player vehemently expressed his desire to play in Europe, but nevertheless, the celestial board did not accept the offers that came for him, since they were not even a quarter of the player’s market value. Due to the fact that Luis ended his contract in December 2022, the celestial institution did not want to repeat what happened with Orbelín Pineda and they sought to obtain something in exchange for the player’s departure.

Luis Romo scored the goal in the first leg final against Santos at the Clausura 2021. (Photo: Twitter / @Cruz Azul)

For now, the midfielder leaves as one of the best players who have passed through Cruz Azul in recent years. In the Clausura 2021 tournament he experienced one of the best competitions of his career, with goals and assists. In fact, he managed to score the most important goal in his footballing history. In the first leg final against Santos, Romo scored the only goal of the match, this to be able to threaten four rivals in the area.

Now, Luis Romo has signed a four-year contract with the Monterrey team, it is unknown if he will have any termination clause in case another team wants to take over his services. Similarly, the player commented at the beginning of the year that one of his priorities is to reach his highest level to be able to play the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican team.

The player has already been summoned several times by Gerardo the Tata MartinoHowever, he has not managed to establish himself as a starter in the senior team.

