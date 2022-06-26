The emotional gesture that Esteban Bullrich celebrated in the preview of the River match

Stephen Bullrich

In the preview of the match between River and Lanús, the players of both teams unfurled a flag in support of Esteban Bullrich’s fight against ELA. The former senator thanked everyone for the initiative and highlighted the passion he feels for the millionaire club. Everything happened within the framework of efforts to achieve access to better living conditions for patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Esteban Bullrich will hold an event that aims to raise funds to create the first specialized center for this disease.

A few days after the meeting called “The life is today”, soccer players joined the dissemination campaign. For this reason, in the minutes before the match between River and Lanús they had an emotional gesture.

Before playing, the players unfurled a flag with the phrase: “June, month of fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis” and “Life is today”. For this reason, Esteban Bullrich was moved to remark: “What pride to see the flag in the club of my loves.”

Since the Club Atlético Lanús also posed with the flag, the former senator extended his gratitude “for raising this flag that represents the voice of all ALS patients in Argentina,” he expressed on his social networks.

The initiative on the field is part of the campaign to which the Argentine Professional Football League joined together with Red Solidaria in order to make the disease visible. For this reason, the flag will be in all the games of the date and in turn, They will collaborate with t-shirts that will allow us to raise funds.

After the agreement made with the Professional Soccer League, Bullrich recorded a video wearing the shirt of the Argentine National Team and highlighted the possibility they gave him to make the disease visible. Especially for “being able to raise funds through the donation of club shirts.”

In this way, the Professional Soccer League joined the campaign against the disease and Bullrich clarified in his post that everything obtained from the shirts will be used to create the first specialized ALS center in Argentina.

Since last June 21 was the World Day for the fight against ALS, the Esteban Bullrich Foundation organized various activities related to the disease and will conclude with the event to be held on the 28th under the slogan “Life is today”.

Days ago, the former senator used his social networks to announce two advances that were achieved in the fight against ALS worldwide. In this regard, he explained that “first, the US House of Representatives allocated 75 million dollars for ALS research and expanded access programs” that is, more patients will have access to experimental drugs that allow them to improve their living conditions.

In addition, he remarked that “that is only half of today’s news, because the FDA has just announced the creation of a special task force for rare neurodegenerative diseases (including ALS). One of its goals is to speed up patient access to experimental drugs.”

For this reason, he recalled that weeks ago he had made a publication to the FDA about the delay in the approval of a new drug and highlighted that now “the claim that my American pALS were making was heard.” Given the significant advances that are being made, Bullrich stressed that “the next stop is the cure. There is, we just have to find it.”

