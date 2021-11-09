The emotional hug between Palermo and Battaglia, two of Boca Juniors’ greatest idols

Boca Juniors beat Aldosivi 3-0 in Mar del Plata with goals from Agustín Almendra, Edwin Cardona and Sebastián Villa for date 20 of the Professional League. Sebastián Battaglia’s team achieved three vital points to once again be within reach of the qualifying position for the next Copa Libertadores. At this time, it would enter if River Plate becomes champion. He would also do it with the title of Talleres de Córdoba, or if Xeneize wins the Copa Argentina, where he already waits in the final. He faces the team of Martín Palermo, who is on the rise and needs units to increase his relegation average.

And precisely, both coaches merged in an emotional hug that brought back the best memories for Boca Juniors fans, since they are two of the greatest idols in the history of Xeneize. It was the host coach who went to the visiting dressing room to say hello. With the “Paleeeermo, Paleeeermo” playing in the background, the Titan and Seba both made a gesture of affection.

“Let’s enjoy this”, can be heard in the voice of the former striker who played 404 official games in Boca Juniors, scored 236 goals and celebrated 13 titles with the institution. In addition, he is the top scorer in the club’s history. Meanwhile, Battaglia is the footballer who won the most championships in the entire existence of the cast of La Ribera.

The “neutral” fans who filled the visiting stand of the José María Minella stadium in Mar del Plata (Télam)

Palermo also had a warm hug with Juan Krupoviesa, Battaglia’s field assistant and former Xeneize and Estudiantes de La Plata footballer, where Martín also left a nice memory. He then followed with substitute goalkeeper Javier García. “It was a joy to meet Martín. I haven’t seen him in a long time, since he’s been heading out this last time. Joy to see him direct again in the country ”, acknowledged Battaglia in the press conference after the meeting.

It is worth remembering that in Argentina the attendance of visiting supporters is not allowed, but “neutral” fans are present at the José María Minella in Mar del Plata. All of them, without clothing that identifies them with the Boca Juniors colors. 8,500 people encouraged the Xeneize. All acquired them under a single requirement: that they do not carry any identification with the visiting team.

Of course, their songs and the ovation towards the blue and gold team when they came out onto the field of play made their partiality clear. Although the Agency for the Prevention of Violence in Sports (Aprevide) informed the “neutrals” that they could not attend with distinctive elements of the Xeneize, some balloons and small flags with the colors of the La Ribera club were seen.

