The emotional message of Edson Álvarez after becoming champion with Ajax

Edson Álvarez was crowned champion with Ajax (Photo: Twitter/@EdsonAlvarez19)

For the third consecutive year the whole of the Ajax Amsterdam champion of the Eredivisie after defeating Heerenveen with a score of 5 – 0, with it Edson Alvarez shone again as the Mexican soccer player who stood out in the netherlands league and that it was part of the scores that led the club to meet its objectives.

For this reason, he took advantage of the moment to write a message with which he celebrated his victory. Through a publication on his verified profile on Instagram, the American youth squad published a letter aimed at the goal that he pursued throughout the tournament season.

Briefly, the machine He invited his followers not to give up and follow the dreams that are proposed. She accompanied the publication with a series of photographs in which he is seen celebrating the trophy which he achieved on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 5, on the pitch of the Amsterdam Arena.

El Machín invited his followers not to give up and follow their dreams (Photo: Twitter/@AFCAjax)

This is how Edson Álvarez published it in networks:

“The battles of life are continuous, and they are not won by the strongest, but by the one who never gives up on his dream. Weer kampioen van Nederlan”

Immediately, the player from Tlalnepantla de Baz received endless positive messages that supported his achievement, since since he became known in Mexican soccer, the fans recognized his talent. Also, within the congratulations that he received for being crowned champion in the Dutch league, it was the message from the official account of the Mexican National Team in which he stated the following: “Congratulations, champion! Much deserved!”.

Edson Álvarez and his emotional message after being champion with Ajax (Photo: Instagram/@edsonnalvarez)

When the referee whistled the end of the game, the Ajax players began with the celebrations and among the actions that he carried out the Mexican midfielder was that he jumped onto the field with the Mexican flag. Just as on the first occasion in which he was proclaimed champion of the Eredivisie, Edson once again boasted the flag of his country.

Throughout the game, Edson Álvarez played an important role on the field, since from the midfield he provided a dynamism that allowed his team to maintain control of the ball; what’s more, played the 90 minutes of match. When the victory was already more than clear for those led by Erik ten Hag, the Mexican scored a fifth goal that caused a great celebration among the fans.

The play of his annotation fell after a corner shot by the tip of the left, in the first instance the charge went off course, but in a recovery of the ball by Ajax the ball was left to Edson, who finished the charge with a sweep and sent the ball to the back of the net. Shortly after the entry, the end of the contest was marked.

Since Edson arrived at the club, he has been proclaimed champion of the Dutch league (Photo: Twitter/@EdsonAlvarez19)

It should be remembered that since Edson arrived at the club and was proclaimed champion of the Dutch league and it is that in Álvarez’s career with Ajax he added his second consecutive trophy, since in the 2019-2020 season the championship was not played due to the COVID-19 contingency.

Another of the footballers who shone outside the country was Erick Gutierrez with PSV Eindhoven as he had a great performance against NEC Nijmegen since he scored a great goal that helped in the victory of his team.

