The emotional message that Perro Bermúdez received from Carlos Ruiz, a former Guatemalan soccer player

As part of the farewell tour of the World Cup Enrique the dog Bermudez, TUDN prepared a special broadcast to start the trip that the emblematic sports narrator will undertake towards Qatar 2022; during the friendly match Mexico vs. Guatemalathe chronicler received the message from a former emblematic soccer player of the Guatemalan National Team.

Carlos Fish Ruiz recorded a video in which he spoke of the emblematic narratives of Dog and how his voice reached Central American lands. The former striker opened up before the cameras of TUDN to recount one of his childhood passages in which he remembered that the children of his neighborhood played to narrate the matches with the voice of a Mexican chronicler.

He rescued one of the most popular phrases and affirmed that all the children of Guatemala dreamed of scoring a “great goal” at the angle, as explained by the Fish Ruiz:

“When I played on the dirt fields there in Guatemala in zone 21 with my friends, we all wanted to score a goal at the angle to say: “He put it where the spiders weave their nest” and for us it was a great goal”

According to the former footballer’s own testimony, also played in Liga MX between 2009 and 2010acknowledged that the Dog He narrated different matches and goals of the Guatemalan, so he asked him to help him recover said audios if possible to save them for later.

“Many children had the illusion that one day you could narrate one of our games. I was one of the children that he had that opportunity; I don’t know how many goals you could have narrated, I don’t know if he was against the Mexican National Team or when he played in Puebla, but hopefully we can have that compilation, “he assured.

Finally the former footballer gave him an autographed jersey to be part of the repertoire of the Dog Bermudez and keep it.

“But I want to tell you that you have left a mark, you have also left a school for many who want to continue in this world of journalism. I wish you the best for what comes in your life; I want to give you a gift from me and from my country, which is the Guatemalan National Team and keep it like many others that you have in your closet, I wish you many blessings “

The emotional gift that Perro Bermúdez received at the end of Mexico vs. El Salvador

At the end of the game Mexico vs. El Salvador on the field of the Azteca Stadium, the Dog received a detail from the members of the Tri; they gave him a T-shirt On behalf of all the players of Gerardo’s team Tata Martino.

The jersey was engraved with the back number 12 and with the name of Dog Bermudez. He was given the shirt with which Mexico plays at home, that is, the one that is black with Mexican pink. In addition, it can be seen that the shirt is signed by all the players of the national team that qualified for Qatar 2022.

Another detail to highlight is that the shirt is framed with glass and a frame to hang on the wall as a diploma. Through social networks the Dog Bermúdez shared with his followers the detail he received from the Tri. With a brief message on Twitter, he showed the emotion that the present generated:

“Thanks to all my brothers from @miseleccionmx for this detail azo azo azo. It has always been an honor to narrate to the TRI. See you at #Qatar2022!”

