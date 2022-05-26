The emotional message with which Juan Reynoso said goodbye to Cruz Azul

Juan Reynoso formally said goodbye to Cruz Azul (Photo:/@LigaBBVAMX)

Juan Maximo Reynoso was removed from the position of technical director of Blue Cross last Thursday, May 19, 2022. However, it was until this Wednesday when the Peruvian coach made his official farewell of the institution to which he sent the ninth title in its history. Away from the microphones, she issued an emotional message, through her social networks, where thanked for the support and declared that his departure was decided in a unilateral.

“In the book of life, the letters of this beautiful institution are printed in the heart with indelible ink (…) I leave my house with love and satisfied by every smile of the fans (…) This is soccer, but as in life ceveryone is responsible for what they say and what they do”wrote in a publication made on the Instagram profile of @juanreynoso.dt.

In space, he also took the opportunity to thank the support of the fans who supported him throughout his administration and wished that soon they can add the tenth star to their professional history. On the other hand, he also extended his words to those who did not trust his work “because we also learned from you that soccer is a game that lasts 90 minutes and that then life goes onhe declared.

Cruz Azul fired Juan Reynoso after leading the team since January 2021 (Photo: Cruz Azul)

The arrival of Reynoso to the technical direction of Cruz Azul was one of the most relevant in the most recent years of Mexican soccer. After losing crucial endings at the hands of Robert Dante Siboldi, the board paid attention to the character that until Guard1anes 2020 had taken the reins of the Strip from Puebla.

The official announcement was harshly questioned by a sector of the fans. Among the sporting results that the team had shown, they criticized the arrival of a helmsman without great background during his time in Liga MX. Despite the controversy, the Peruvian took the reins of the institution and consolidated a sports project that led him to write your name in the history books.

during the tournament Guard1anes 2021, Reynoso finished as the best ranked team in the general table. His good pace led him to consolidate a solid performance in the league where he beat Toluca, who entered through the playoffs, as well as Tuzos de Pachuca in the semifinal match and the Club Santos Laguna in the match for the title inside the Aztec stadium.

Cruz Azul lifted the title in May 2021 after 23 years of drought (Photo: AFP)

The title consecrated him as a prominent character in the team’s history. However, with the passage of tournaments their performance began to be noticeably different to the exhibited in the semester that saw him crowned. In the midst of the poor results that led them to be left out of the league and the Concacaf Champions League, the rumors about a possible departure from Reynoso they began to gain strength.

It wasn’t until May 19 that the team ended the helmsman’s two-and-a-half-year stay. “Cruz Azul reports that, as of today, Mr. Juan Reynoso is no longer the technical director of our first team. The institution thanks you for the successes achieved during your management. The Ninth will undoubtedly be one of the greatest chapters in the history of this club”, they wrote in a statement.

Although the options to replace it have been varied, the name of Diego Aguirre has stood out from the rest of the candidates. According to sources close to the team, the negotiation between Blue Cross and the Uruguayan coach are very advanced, so Celeste fans could meet the new technical director in the following hours.

KEEP READING:

Diego Aguirre would be the new technical director of Cruz Azul

What has been the worst moment of Checo Pérez in Formula 1

Atlas vs Pachuca: the serenade that led the red and black fans before the first leg final