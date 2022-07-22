The emotional recognition of Marcelo Gallardo for having surpassed 400 games as River Plate coach

Gallardo observes the dispute between Aliendro and Eric Ramírez (Credit: Fotobaires)

After match that River Plate won 1-0 Gimnasia for the ninth date of the Professional League at the Monumental Stadium, Marcelo Gallardo He gave his place in the conference to Bruno Zuculini and Agustín Palavecino. The millionaire coach had already toasted this Tuesday an extensive conference in the presentation of the reinforcements of the team, Rodrigo Aliendro, Miguel Borja and Pablo Solari. In that occasion ruled out a crisis in his team and he was satisfied with the players who arrived.

It was not just another night for the DT: in the run-up to the meeting, the Doll lived an emotional moment and it was the recognition for having completed 400 games as the millionaire’s coach and this Thursday he reached a total of 403 encounters. The leadership headed by President Jorge Brito gave him a painting with an allegorical shirt and the DT’s surname, which as usual was applauded by a crowd at the Monumental in which there were almost 72 thousand people.

El Muñeco once again showed great intensity and walked near the lime line giving instructions to his players, who achieved greater possession, but did not have the necessary depth. Four shots in the first 45 minutes plus two headers were the warnings for Napoleon’s team, who took the lead before going into the break with a goal from Lucas Beltran.

In the complement the emotions did not abound either and Gallardo did not hesitate to send his last two additions to the field of play, the extreme Paul Solari and the striker Miguel Borgia. He sent them to warm up and after a few minutes he made Solari debut, who entered with Esequiel Barco. A few minutes later, Marcelo approached Borja with his aide-de-camp, Matias Biscayand after asking him if he was fit, the coffee grower’s immediate affirmative response was enough for him to enter the match.

The recognition that Gallardo received in the previous

And the day he was recognized, his team gave him a win. Since his presentation in June 2014, Gallardo directed River in 403 encounters. Global statistics indicate that it added 216 wins, 107 draws and 80 losses. he got a 62 percent of the points. In addition, the sets of him scored 719 goals and received 352 goals. Napoleón is the third coach with the most games directed in the history of the club, behind Ángel Amadeo Labruna (528) and José María Minella (447).

To these numbers are added the 14 titles he gotamong which stand out the two Copa Libertadoresachieved in 2015 and 2018, the latter with the special flavor of having beaten Boca Juniors in the final.

River Plate got its third victory in the Professional League and reached the score line of Boca Juniors with 12 points, but it beats the eternal rival by a better goal difference. It is located 12th in the table, seven points behind the two leaders, Argentinos Juniors and Atlético Tucumán. On the next date the Millionaire will visit Aldosivi on Sunday, from 3:30 p.m.

