The emotional reunion of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, stars of “Back to the Future”

During the “Back to the Future” panel at New York Comic Con, both actors met.

The protagonists of “Back to the Future” Christopher Lloyd83 years old, and Michael J. Fox, 61, received a standing ovation from the public in an emotional reunion held at the New York Comic Con37 years after the release of the iconic film.

The popular actors, who played Doc Brown y Marty McFlyappeared at New York City’s Javit’s Center for Comic Con to discuss the hit film trilogy that continues to gain fans around the world.

Both were received by a wave of applause and shouts from their fans, to whom they responded with an emotional hug, to later talk about their friendship and film career, in addition to revealing some details of the filming of “Back to the future”.

The first film in the saga, directed by Robert Zemeckis, became the highest grossing movie in 1985 and has been considered a classic of 1980s popular culture ever since.

Michael J. Fox was not the first actor chosen to give life to Marty McFly. He was hired to replace Eric Stoltz, that he was fired when he had already filmed almost all the scenes. From the moment that Lloyd she met him, she knew it would be forever: “I didn’t know Michael in person and seeing him I felt an immediate chemistry”, he assured.

For his part, Fox praised his partner. “It’s brilliantly entertaining…”, Said the actor, who admires the acting work of his great friend.

The saga of “Back to the future”

During the talk, the actors also selected their favorite phrases from the cinema. Fox opted for one of his favorite movies, “Dr. Stranglove”: “You can’t fight here, this is the war room!” While Lloyd raised the fans gathered with one of the mythical phrases of him in the trilogy: “It was once said in a movie: the future is what you make it.

During the talk, both told several anecdotes from the filming set. Lloyd confessed that he still has a shirt of “Back to the Future Part IIl” that his wife does not allow him to use today. Both made the audience laugh out loud, although there was also room for emotion. And it is that Michael J. Fox Still Fighting Parkinson’s Three Decades After Diagnosis with this severe disease.

During the meeting at the Comic-Con in New York, the actor did not miss the opportunity to talk about the disease he has suffered since 1990. “It’s not about what I have, it’s about what they have given me: the voice to do this and help people,” said the actor, thanking his family and friends for their support during his illness.

37 years after the premiere of the first film in the legendary “Back to the Future” saga, fans of the sega received Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd with a standing ovation at New York Comic-Con

The actors also shared their praise for the recent musical released in honor of the film, “Back To The Future: The Musical.”. They recognized the great work that the production of the show has done. “They could have fallen into a trap by imitating us”, Fox pointed out, “but they made the characters realize themselves”, sentenced the actor.

The winner of four Golden Globes and five Emmy Awards also recently opened up about his struggles with acting in an interview with People. “My short-term memory is destroyed and acting is getting harder.”he confessed.

“I always had a great ability for phrases and memorization. And I had some extreme situations in the last couple of jobs that I did with a lot of dialogue and and I had problems, ”he acknowledged. “It all comes down to writing. Fortunately, I really enjoy it, ”said the actor about the memory problems he suffers from due to his pathology.

Michael J. Fox con su esposa Tracy Pollan (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Some time ago, the actor revealed that he tried to cover his suffering with alcohol. It is that when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s he admitted that he wanted to get drunk until he reached “a point of indifference” to cope with the situation. In that sense he said: “I have to be very careful not to violate the principles by which I got sober.”

In his memoir, “No Time Like the Future,” Fox addresses his struggles with the condition. “There’s a time for everything, and my time of putting in a twelve-hour workday and memorizing seven pages of dialogue is best left behind,” the actor wrote in his post. “At least for now…I go into a second withdrawal. That could change, because everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it.”

Michael J. Fox (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fox focuses on time with his children and his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, whom he married in 1988. The couple has Sam, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, and Esmé.

“It’s not that I was insincere before, but my gratitude is deeper now, for having come through the darkest times,” he said. And as he continues to live with Parkinson’s disease, he emphasizes that he is thriving in myriad ways. “My life now is calm, and in fact I’m having a great time.”, he admitted. “People don’t believe me, but I love life. I love being with my family. I love being with Tracy. I love not doing a lot of useless things that she used to do, because I don’t have the energy or the time.”

Keep reading:

Michael J. Fox spoke of the “darkest moment” of his life in the long fight against Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox’s confession about his battle with Parkinson’s: “My short-term memory is destroyed”