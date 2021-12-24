The emotional tribute to Alfredo Moreno that Necaxa and San Luis made

Atlético de San Luis and Necaxa played a game to honor the legacy of Alfredo “Chango” Moreno (Video: courtesy ESPN)

On December 8, the death from Alfredo Chango Moreno, who was one of the top foreign scorers in the MX League. Alfredo was featured in clubs like Necaxa Y Athletic of San LuisFor this reason, the clubs of the First Division of Mexico decided to pay tribute to him this Thursday afternoon.

As part of the preparation games for the Clausura 2022 preseason The San Luis team organized a friendly game with Necaxa to honor the memory of the former Argentine footballer. The court of Alfonso Lastras Stadium was the scene where the tribute.

Minutes before the game started, the players from both clubs left for the preseason game ceremony. All footballers They entered the court with white shirts that had the phrase “Always in our hearts Chango Moreno“In addition, the captains of each squad brought a bouquet of white flowers.

Atlético de San Luis and Necaxa paid tribute to Alfredo Moreno after his death on December 8 (Photo: Twitter / @ClubNecaxa)

Both clubs posed together for a photograph of the event and displayed the phrase that honored the memory of the former striker. The local sound was in charge of spreading a message addressed to all the fans who met at the Potosino stadium to watch the game in memory of Alfredo Moreno.

“The legacy of Alfredo Moreno in San Luis is enormous and that is why This meeting is held in homage to one of his greatest idols and references, who unfortunately passed away a few days ago ”, he began to sketch the sound of Alfonso Lastras.

The remembrance of the former player of the Ray de Necaxa began with a brief review of the feats he achieved in Mexican football and the way it will be remembered since it is still the top foreign scorer in the Mexican leagueSo the team from Potosí and Aguascalientes came together to remember their achievements in Mexico.

The flowers that the team captains brought were placed on the benches of both squads to remember their time at both sports institutions (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubNecaxa)

“Alfredo, besides being an idol in this city, He was a very important figure in our football giving us unforgettable moments; anthology goals, an unrivaled passion being also a born scorer even becoming the Argentine top scorer in Mexico, a brand that it still conserves ”, narrated the sports venue.

On the other hand, all attendees were invited to save a minute of silence in memory of Alfredo David Moreno. The flores carried by the team captains were placed on the benches of both squads to remember their time at both sports institutions.

“This tribute is worth a minute of silence since the Chango Moreno It is a history of our football and deserves to be fired as the great one that he was, these flowers that are placed on the benches represent that you will always be in our hearts, Chango Moreno ”, the message ended.

Alfredo Moreno played with San Luis (Photo: EFE / Leopoldo Smith)



Before the ball began to roll, there was silence for a minute and then it was accompanied by a wave of applause and different shouts of the name of the late Argentine player. After the event, the game started.

At minute nine he remembered the former Boca Juniors forwardIt should be noted that with San Luis he wore number nine so it was decided to refer to it with a second minute of silence and a round of applause.

Alfredo Moreno died at the age of 41 (Photo: Twitter / @ Necaxa_VAVEL)

In addition, the fans released balloons to remember the goals he scored while wearing the Potosi shirt. For halftime, the local team unfolded a canvas with the image of the Mexican naturalized Argentine, in which the footballers approached leave a message at Chango Moreno.

The game ended with a score of 3 – 1 in favor of the hydrocalids. He also highlighted the debut of Rubens Sambueza with San Luis, in which he saw activity in the second half when entering change.

