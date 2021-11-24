The emotional tribute to Maradona starred by the Gimnasia y Talleres players before the game

* The tribute to Diego Maradona of the Gymnastics and Workshops players, together with the referees

It was not another match more. The memory of the best player of all time once again flew over the Forest. It is that next Thursday will be a year since the death of Diego Maradona and the protagonists of the crucial duel that they animated Gymnastics and Workshops in La Plata organized a heartfelt tribute to the 10.

All the interpreters, including the referees, formed the emblematic number that transformed Fluff in legend. With a moving applause and the formation of the star that shone in Argentines, Boca, Barcelona, ​​Napoli, Seville and Newell’s Maradona’s presence once again thrilled the Tripero. Last club in which the popular idol entered as a coach.

Rey; Gerometta, Morales, Guiffrey, light; Aleman, Insaurralde, Laws, Carbonero; the flea Rodriguez and Eric Ramírez, next to the main judge Leandro Rey Hilfer and his assistants made up number 1; while Herrera; Tenaglia, Komar, Rafael Pérez, Enzo Díaz; Mac Allister, Villagra; Valoyes, Auzqui, Fértoli; and Santos they shaped 0.

It is an action devised by the Professional League, which was replicated in the matches played on the day. However, the kickoff was in the Forest, the last stronghold where Pelusa was happy, from his role as DT. Hence the symbolic and emotional charge that the tribute had in La Plata.

It was not the only recognition of the former captain of the National Team that became a myth at the World Cup in Mexico. A few days ago, a plaque was inaugurated in his honor, placed on the corner of the streets Segurola and Havana, in the neighborhood of Villa Devoto. The ceremony took place in the popular Buenos Aires intersection, which was baptized as the Corner Diego Armando Maradona, and it was a few days after the first anniversary of the footballer’s death, occurred on November 25, 2020.

In Italy, the Naples played in front of Hellas Verona with a t-shirt that had the image of Golden Boy. The clothing, made in conjunction with the brand Emporio Armani, was called Maradona Game and had a design with the face of Diego in the lower part of the front superimposed with the sign of a fingerprint with which the club seeks to “transmit the legacy of the Argentine legend to the southern city to the younger generations.”

But all eyes were on him Juan Carmelo Zerillo, where Gymnastics and Workshops defined the fate of the championship, since River he can be champion next Thursday if he scores at least one point against Racing. The victory of the Wolf over the Cordovan cast left the consecration to the set of Marcelo Gallardo.

