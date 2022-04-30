The emotional video of Atlético de Madrid to stop school bullying

The Spanish team joined the campaign with an original video

This Friday Atletico Madrid took advantage of the criticism that his coach has received in recent weeks, Diego Pablo Simeon, for his style of play to join a campaign that seeks to end school bullying. The original and emotional video published by the club immediately went viral on social networks.

As explained by the Spanish institution “school bullying is a problem that generates 200,000 suicides (among young people between 14 and 28 years old) every year around the world”. In addition, “the campaign is part of a project led by the club’s Foundation, which will include awareness talks in collaboration with schools during the next season.” The release of the video was in advance of the International Day Against School Bullying, on May 2, and a second clip will be released in the coming days.

“Spain is one of the European countries most affected by the scourge of bullying, only behind the United Kingdom, Russia and Ireland. According to data from the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport, children between the ages of 12 and 14 are the most likely to experience bullying. A situation that often translates into physical aggression and psychological harassment, also through social networks, “explained the club that used data from a report published this year by the international organization. Bullying Sin Fronteras.

In the video, a boy is seen sitting alone in his school cafeteria while a group of classmates have fun throwing the rest of the food at him. The rest of the students laugh at what is happening or simply observe the boy’s suffering in silence, something very common in these cases. Everything continues until Another young man appears, who wears the Atlético shirt with Stefan Sávic’s 15 and stops the projectiles with his tray. He then sits next to the victim and strikes up a conversation to break the silence and bring a smile to his new friend.

“Sometimes the real cracks are those who defend, not those who attack”, It is the motto used in this campaign by the Colchonero team identified with a more defensive than offensive game philosophy under the command of Diego Simeone. With this, the Spanish club has not only released a video that helps raise awareness about this problem that afflicts millions of boys and girls around the world, but also manages to exalt its football style.

