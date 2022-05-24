The emotional words of Lionel Messi for Di María after his last match with the PSG shirt

The French painting dedicated a special fragment to fire the Fideo

The legacy that Angel Di Maria got on his way through the Paris Saint Germain has reserved a special place in the golden pages of the institution. The Video put an end to his career with the French side last weekend against Nantes where he even had the privilege of scoring one of the five goals that were given to the visit. Moved to tears and looking forward to the remainder of 2022, from the club and his teammates dedicated a few last words to him.

One of the first to write an emotional letter was his friend Lionel Messi. “It was a pleasure to have shared this last year with you in Paris. We’ve known each other for a long time but it’s not the same being day to day to see each other from time to time. You confirmed what I already knew, that you are a great person, both you and your family. As a player and about what you did in this club there is nothing to say: all impressive. I wish you the best in this new step, we will miss you”, wrote the Money.

Messi’s publication for Ángel

A few minutes later, Neymar joined in the greetings: “It was a pleasure to share these years with you, I will cherish the moments we had forever. You are a crack inside the field but it is much more outside. I wish you the best of luck in your new stage. I’ll miss you a lot, you know.” It is worth remembering that Rosario won 18 titles with PSG: Won five French Ligue 1 championships (2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), five French Cups (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021), four League Cups (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020) and four Champions trophies (2016, 2018, 2019, 2020).

In a chat with the club’s official channel, Ángel reflected on his long cycle in the capital. “Seven years is a long time. There are very few players in the history of clubs who are more than five, six years. Reaching seven in this club as big as PSG, winning league number 10, winning so many titles. It makes me feel at home, I speak French… I don’t want to talk here but in restaurants I talk to people. I get very nervous. I want people to know, that I can have communication and talk with people. It costs me a lot, ”she admitted with a smile on her face.

Neymar also used his social networks to give affection to Rosario

And he added about how his time at PSG impacted even his family: “Paris will always stay with me. I have a Parisian daughter, 4 years old. It happened like with Mía who was born in Madrid and a part of my heart is also there. Now another piece will remain here and in the Parc des Princes. Paris is everything, seven years is a long time. It is the middle of my career and it was unforgettable. Many titles, much love from the people. It will be impossible to forget this experience”.

Since joining the club in 2015 from Manchester United, Video played 294 games in which converted a total of 91 goals and distributed 111 assists. Looking to the future, the Argentine is strongly linked with Juventus: according to The Gazzetta dello Sport on its cover, “Di María gave the OK and is close to an agreement”. The Italians are willing to offer the 34-year-old soccer player a short contract of one or two years, which would not compromise Fideo’s dream of being able to return to the country fully to wear the jersey of his beloved Rosario Central again.

The final photo of the referents in one of the corridors of the Parc des Princes

