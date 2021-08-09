The Empire (Hotstar) Forged & Group, Actors, Launched Date, Roles, Wage, Wiki & Extra

The Empire (Hotstar): Forged, Wiki, Actual Identify, Group Main points, Launched Date and Extra

“The Empire” is an Hotstar film. This movie was once launched on 27 August 2021. Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bamba, Rahul Dev are noticed taking part in lead roles on this sequence. Right here’s the overall listing of forged and group of “The Empire”:

The Empire Hotstar Forged:

Kunal Kapoor

As: Zahir-ud-din Mohammad Babar

Dino Morea

As: Muhammad Shaybani

Drashti Dhami

As: Khanzada Begum

Shabana Azmi

As: Esan Daulat

Aditya Seal

As: Ibrahim Lodhi

Sahher Bambba

As; Maham Begum

Rahul Dev

As: Wazir Khan

Dia Mirza

Imaad Shah

Toranj Kayvon

Liberate

The sequence is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 27 August 2021.

The Empire Trailer:

Language:- Hindi

Group Style: Drama