‘The Empire Strikes Again’ Leads Box Office 23 Years After Reissue – Variety

“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again” is again on the high of the field workplace this weekend for the primary time in 23 years.

The movie has grossed a complete of $175,000 up to now at 483 areas, initially reported b Deadline, and is estimated to finish the weekend within the $400,000 to $500,000 vary. Directed by Irvin Kershner with govt manufacturing from George Lucas, “The Empire Strikes Again” has not had a field workplace lead since its reissue in February 1997.

The lead brings the film’s complete gross within the U.S. to $290.four million, with its five-day gross standing at $210,000. Following its preliminary launch on Might 21, 1980, “Empire Strikes Again” nabbed the No. 1 field workplace spot stateside for eight weeks and earned $547 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of the 12 months. Globally, all “Star Wars” movies have grossed a whopping $10.three billion.

With the coronavirus pandemic nonetheless raging on, drive-in theaters account for almost all of field workplace areas. Basic reissues similar to “The Empire Strikes Again” proceed to carry out effectively at drive-ins, with “Ghostbusters,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Jaws” every gathering half 1,000,000 {dollars} at lower than 500 areas, as reported by Deadline.

“The Empire Strikes Again” is the fifth chronological movie within the “Star Wars” sequence, though it’s the second within the authentic trilogy. Starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew and Frank Oz, it’s extremely thought to be the very best movie within the “Star Wars” saga and was chosen for preservation within the Nationwide Movie Registry by the Library of Congress in 2010.

