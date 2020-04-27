The Empire Strikes Again: What If Luke Skywalker Joined Darth Vader?

Han Solo Leads The Endor Assault Alone

If Luke Skywalker is a villain and Leia has to run off to do battle with Darth Vader and Son, then this leaves Han Solo mainly alone to guide the battle on Endor to take down the protect generator. This in all probability does not change an excellent deal in regards to the occasions that happen within the battle, but it surely does doubtlessly imply a really attention-grabbing character arc for Han Solo. We all know he is fighter, however right here he’d must be chief, one thing which does not essentially come as simply to the previous smuggler. He would doubtless battle with the duty, as a result of that has by no means been his robust go well with, however ultimately, Leia and the Rebel are relying on him and he is aware of what should be achieved.