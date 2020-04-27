The Empire Strikes Again: What If Luke Skywalker Joined Darth Vader?

Go away a Remark
The finish of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again is among the most well-known moments in movie historical past. Individuals who have not truly seen it nonetheless know of the foremost film twist that takes place. It is a part of our cultural heritage at this level. However what if these few phrases from Darth Vader had a really totally different impact on Luke Skywalker? What if Luke turned to the Darkish Aspect?
We’re teased with the concept Luke Skywalker may fall to the Darkish Aspect from early on in his coaching with Yoda in The Empire Strikes Again, and the concept such a factor may occur is not totally dispelled till the tip of Return of the Jedi. Ultimately, Luke by no means appears to significantly ponder becoming a member of Darth Vader, however how would the remainder of the trilogy have performed out if he had?
What Occurred When Luke Skywalker Fought Darth Vader
Luke Skywalker is essentially ill-prepared for his battle with Darth Vader on the finish of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again. Luke’s skill with a lightsaber and with the Pressure are sufficient to maintain him from getting killed, however Vader just about owns the battle from begin to end. Nonetheless, as unprepared as Luke was for the battle, he is even much less ready for what Darth Vader has to say. After shedding his hand, Luke learns that Darth Vader is his father, and pop needs his son to face by his facet. Collectively, says Vader, father and son can rule the galaxy. Luke says he’ll by no means do this, and lets himself fall, and probably die, fairly than be a part of the Darkish Aspect.
What If Luke Had Gone To The Darkish Aspect?
However Luke is alone. He is injured, he is scared and offended, and he does clearly consider that Darth Vader speaks the reality. And maybe George Lucas may have, if he had felt barely in a different way, let Luke make this determination. Now, the principle hero of the trilogy turns into its best villain. Luke turns into an apprentice to Darth Vader. His associates uncover Luke’s determination and are scared. The finish of Empire might be what stays of the heroes, with Han Solo frozen and Luke turned, questioning how on the planet they will push ahead.
When Return of the Jedi opens, Luke and Vader rule the galaxy, having destroyed the Emperor in between motion pictures. He was extra presence than character earlier than Jedi anyway, and the duo appear unstoppable. So the place does Return of the Jedi go from there?
Leia Is Skilled As a Jedi
If Luke Skywalker has turned to the Darkish Aspect then we want a brand new Jedi hero. Fortunately, we’re informed in The Empire Strikes Again that “there may be one other.” We be taught in Return of the Jedi that Luke has a sister in Leia Organa, and that she is subsequently, robust within the Pressure. Assuming that Luke turning unhealthy is the solely factor that we’re altering within the story, then Leia continues to be a Skywalker and she or he must be educated. Since Leia by no means meets Obi-Wan or Yoda within the movies, getting this going is a bit sophisticated, however let’s assume that one or the opposite is ready to use the Pressure to make contact with Leia to start her coaching. Possibly it has been occurring already through the break between movies and her new skills are revealed to the viewers as a shock through the rescue of Han Solo.
That is one thing that plenty of Star Wars followers needed to see anyway and it truthfully makes higher use of the entire “there may be one other” tease, as Return of the Jedi mainly goes nowhere with it past the reveal. This basically places Leia within the position that Luke truly performed in Return of the Jedi. Her job is to tackle her brother and father and defeat them. She, in fact, nonetheless believes there’s some good… in Luke.
Han Solo Leads The Endor Assault Alone
If Luke Skywalker is a villain and Leia has to run off to do battle with Darth Vader and Son, then this leaves Han Solo mainly alone to guide the battle on Endor to take down the protect generator. This in all probability does not change an excellent deal in regards to the occasions that happen within the battle, but it surely does doubtlessly imply a really attention-grabbing character arc for Han Solo. We all know he is fighter, however right here he’d must be chief, one thing which does not essentially come as simply to the previous smuggler. He would doubtless battle with the duty, as a result of that has by no means been his robust go well with, however ultimately, Leia and the Rebel are relying on him and he is aware of what should be achieved.
Luke Is Redeemed, Darth Vader Isn’t
If Leia is the Jedi hero taking the place of Luke in Return of the Jedi, then the occasions of this a part of the story would doubtless play out kind of as they did within the movie, besides that the roles of Darth Vader and the Emperor are changed with Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Leia would, in fact, wish to attain out to the nice in Luke and attempt to convey him again from the Darkish Aspect. She may even attempt to attain out to each of them, they’re each household, in any case. However Leia bringing each of them again from the brink looks as if loads to do narratively talking. It’s kind of too neat dramatically. So I might anticipate Leia to finally get by to Luke, after which the siblings defeat Darth Vader collectively.
The one different main change I’d anticipate is that Luke does not sacrifice himself within the effort. Luke and Leia each survive, and we see closing moments of the movie play out largely as they did within the film that we noticed.
A Luke Skywalker shift to the Darkish Aspect would have made for a considerably totally different Return of the Jedi. It might have virtually definitely made for a really totally different sequel trilogy, as all the unique trilogy characters would have been in very totally different locations. Ultimately, I can not actually think about RotJ going this manner. I do not need this model of the story. On the identical time, it does open up some attention-grabbing potentialities that make me really feel like this would not have been the worst concept if it had been the one we bought.
