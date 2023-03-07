The Empress Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

Netflix knows that its viewers like a good, hot historical drama. The streamer has taken us back to the year 1854, when a defiant princess gets married to the Emperor of Austria, Franz Joseph, and becomes the Empress of Austria, a position of power at the Viennese court. The story of the young “Sisi” (or “Sissi,” obviously it depends on who you ask) at the center of the Habsburg empire has been a popular one in Austrian and German history for a long time. Her life was like a soap opera, with ups and downs (mostly downs, unfortunately).

Because of this, the German streaming platform Netflix hired Sommerhaus Serien to turn her story into a TV show. Even though Netflix hasn’t officially given season two the go-ahead (though that day is coming), there’s plenty of material to work with it after that shocking suspense, and sumptuous royal-themed period dramas tend to be successful on Netflix.

The Empress Season 2 Renewal Status

As soon as The Empress came out on Netflix in September 2022, it captivated viewers with its beautiful costumes, interesting love stories, and complicated palaces. It wouldn’t have been too bad if the streaming giant hadn’t picked up a second season of such an interesting show. But you already know that Netflix rarely disappoints its viewers.

On November 8, 2022, the show was picked up for a second season. Even though the decision came six weeks after the first season of the show started, it still got people excited. Given that the first season was watched for more than 106,000,000,000,000 hours in the first two weeks after it started, it is not surprising that it has been picked up for a second season. The show has been in the Netflix top ten for a total of 159,800,000,000,000,000 hours. It has been called the most-watched non-English language show on Netflix for at least a week.

The Empress Season 2 Storyline

At the end of The Empress, Elisabeth is locked up inside the palace gates because she broke royal rules by going to the iron factory and offering her shoes to a poor girl (displaying compassion). Elisabeth helps give in to her sadness when she realizes that nothing can be done to help the poor. She starts drinking and going to parties with Franz’s brother Maximillian, which makes her reputation even worse.

Archduchess Sophie, who has had enough of the stubborn Empress, suggests that Elisabeth go back to Bavaria. Franz agrees, even though he gets into a verbal altercation with his wife and started accusing her of engaging in affairs with his brother. But right before Franz tells Elisabeth to leave, she finds out she’s pregnant. The news breaks the Empress’s heart, but she won’t tell her husband. By the time Elisabeth is prepared to depart, a big group of angry people has started gathering at the palace gates to say bad things about the Emperor, blocking the way out.

Elisabeth keeps insisting that the gates be opened, even if the guards want to turn the carriage around. Franz and Sophia watch as the Empress tells the crowd that she is pregnant with an excited “I see you” and a hug. If she acts, will they accept her? Would she forgive Franz if she could? Sophie is going to have a baby; what does she have planned? We do know, though, that the Archduchess will continue to make Elisabeth’s life miserable behind the palace gates if the play stays true to history.

The Empress had a daughter, whom she named Archduchess Sophie of Austria, only ten months after she married the Duke. The older Archduchess named the baby after herself and took full care of the baby without asking Elisabeth. Elisabeth was not allowed to help care for the baby or breastfeed it. A year later, Elisabeth had another daughter. There was talk that Sophie wrote a nasty pamphlet criticizing her son-in-law for not having a son to be king.

The Empress Season 2 Cast

We just found out that the show will be back for a second season. So, there isn’t any official information about who will be in Season 2’s cast. However, since the majority of the major characters from the first season are likely to come back for the second, here is a list of who could be in the next season of The Empress.

Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach

Philip Froissant as Franz Joseph I of Austria

Melika Foroutan as Sophie, Archduchess of Austria

Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian

Elisa Schlott as Duchess Helene in Bavaria

Jördis Triebel as Ludovika

Almila Bagriacik as Countess Leontine von Apafi

Hanna Hilsdorf as Countess Amalia von Salm-Reifferscheidt

Runa Greiner as Countess Charlotte von Stubenberg

Svenja Jung as Countess Louise Gundemann

Andreas Döhler as Duke Maximilian Joseph in Bavaria

Wiebke Puls as Countess Sophie Esterházy

Michael Fuith as Archduke Franz Karl of Austria

Felix Nölle as Archduke Ludwig Viktor of Austria

Martin Butzke as Gustav

Alexander Finkenwirth as Baron Alexander von Bach

Leopold Hornung as Count Karl Ferdinand von Buol

Patrick Rapold as Franz Liszt

August Schmölzer as Prince-Archbishop Joseph Othmar von Rauscher

The Empress Season 2 Release Date

At the time this article was written, there was no exact date for when season 2 of The Empress would come out. Not only that, but there is no news about the production, so it is hard to guess when this German historical drama will come out. Once we know how the filming is going, we’ll be capable of making some educated guesses about when the new episodes will come out. But if we had to guess, it might come out around the end of 2023.