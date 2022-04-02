The End of E3: Chronicle of a Death Foretold, Now What?

The worst forecasts were fulfilled: we were left without the most important video game fair in the world.

As it lost support, the fear grew that one day E3 would announce what no one wanted to happen but today, after months of rumors, the most pessimistic forecasts have come true. E3 2022 has been cancelled. No half measures. There will be no digital event like in the last edition nor, of course, a face-to-face event like the ones of yesteryear. Was this the chronicle of a death foretold? I am sad to say that yes, this is nothing more than the answer to a long and slow decline that has led us to the worst scenario imaginable.

This is but the answer to a long slow declineWithout the support of big players in the sector such as PlayStationwhich has not been going to E3 in Los Angeles since 2019, or Electronic Arts, which set up its own party in parallel, the once most important video game fair in the world has been losing strength… and what’s worse, the ability to generate excitement among gamers around the world. Because yes, every year, at the gates of a new E3, we all hoped for the best. I am the first one who was excited as a child imagining all the bombings and surprise announcements, like in the old days. But then disappointments came due to the lack of interesting news and most of us were assailed by the same thought: does E3 make sense?

Right here at 3DJuegos we have debated on several occasions about whether or not the traditional E3 conferences were doomed to disappear, and I have always supported this format because it’s fun, it’s amazing and in addition to reporting deludes. Or have we forgotten the presentation of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess? And the holy trinity of the PlayStation conference in 2015? E3 has left us with unforgettable moments, as well as embarrassing ones, but as the years have gone by and competitors have emerged, all that “E3 magic” has been lost.

It has been increasingly difficult to defend its formatAs I say, I have never stopped looking at E3 with the illusion of a child who expects the best of the best from their favorite video game companies, but it has been increasingly difficult to defend its format and the lack of transcendental announcements. Because no, here the ads with logos or cinematics are not worth it, and here the fault also lies with the great electronic entertainment companies. But going back to the idea that gave rise to this opinion column, was this the chronicle of a death foretold?

The former president of Nintendo America has already been critical of the drift of E3.

“I think that doing an E3 in digital format is the way to go,” commented the former president of Nintendo America, the charismatic, just a year ago. Reggie-Son Aimé, but apart from that, its organizers had to find a way to connect with the players by offering an interactive experience. “This is the key to getting a good E3 […] If ESA doesn’t figure out how to do it, someone else will.”

Just a few days ago it was announced that EA Play 2022 is canceledAt that time he was already warning that the journalist Geoff Keighley had taken a giant step with his Summer Game Fest and today, just a few minutes after confirming the cancellation of E3 2022, with the corpse still warm, he has not hesitated to promote his own event. How elegant, what is called elegant, it has not been. But I think it’s a good example of how poorly the ESA has managed E3 in recent years. They have constantly lost important support as more and more digital events have arisen, and they have not reacted like that. It has all been empty promises that have led us to this situation.

I confess that I write these sad lines, but not surprised, because really here at 3DJuegos we had been sensing for months that this was going to happen. Now we just have to wait and see how Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation or Ubisoft react to name just a few big video game companies, without forgetting Geoff Keighley and the organizers of other digital events because, friends, they don’t have much to brag about either. Today E3 2022 has fallen, just a few days ago EA Play 2022 was the event that was canceled, what will happen in the coming months? Give me hope and, damn it!, I want “the magic of E3” back. Let’s see if in 2023 we have more luck.

