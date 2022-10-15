The End of Halloween: The Ending Explained, Details You May Have Missed, and Easter Eggs

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Halloween: The Ending.

Halloween was rebooted (again) in 2018, promising a proper ending to the Laurie Strode and Michael Myers story that began way back in 1978. And now we’ve reached the end of this particular trilogy with Halloween: The Finale. Will this time really be the end for Laurie? Who gets out alive? When does evil die?

We can confirm, without spoiling anything, that Halloween does end. So points for fulfilling the premise! But beyond this point, We’re going to break down exactly what happens at the end of Halloween: The Finale with all the spoilers.. You are warned!

The End of Halloween: The Ending Explained

Halloween: The Ending begins on Halloween 2019, one year after the events of the previous two films. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since that last fateful Halloween and he’s back to being a kind of bogeyman of the town in a figurative sense. We meet Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a 21-year-old with a bright future who is taking care of a boy named Jeremy. To make a long story short, Corey accidentally knocks Jeremy off a tall ladder and the boy dies. Corey then becomes the town’s outcast, the “child killer”, and is never able to shake him off, misses out on his dreams and ends up working at his father’s car salvage yard in modern day 2022, where we pick up the rest of the film.

Meanwhile, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is writing her memoir, noting how the town of Haddonfield has changed, plunged into grief, fear and paranoia in the wake of Michael’s attacks. She has tried to move on with her own life, living in a nice new house that she shares with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). Of course, Allyson’s parents were killed during the Michael Myers attack in 2018.

Laurie sets up a meeting between Corey and Allyson, and Allyson tries to get Corey to come out of his shell at a Halloween party. But that night, he is mugged by a group of marching band thugs, and finds himself in a sewer that is also Michael Myers’ hideout. Michael attacks him, but something strange happens when the killer stares into Corey’s eyes, and lets the boy walk away. Corey runs off and almost immediately stabs and kills a homeless man, whether by accident or on purpose…it’s hard to say.

Soon Corey becomes a sort of mini-Michael, working with the Shape to murder Allyson’s ex-boyfriend. He wants to learn Michael’s methods and it seems that the darkness that Michael has inside of him transfers to Corey. Meanwhile, Corey approaches Allyson and resolves with her to “burn it all down” and leave Haddonfield. It’s not okay, Bob.

Inevitably, October 31 arrives. Laurie, who has come to sense that there is something deeply wrong with Corey, confronts him, telling him that she needs to get away from Allyson. He replies, “If I can’t have her, no one will.” He then he goes off and kills a bunch of people.

In the end, Laurie fakes a suicide attempt, but she actually knew Corey was coming for her and shoots him. After a struggle, she says again, “If I can’t have her, no one can,” and then she slits her throat. Allyson walks in at the wrong time and thinks it was Laurie.

Michael then returns to the chat and kills Corey for good before reclaiming the mask from him. He and Laurie get into a big fight in the kitchen, and she manages to pin his hands to the table with knives, stab him in the chest and armpit, and slice his throat. Oh, she also throws the fridge on one of her legs because, why not. He puts his hands around her neck and she yells “Do it!” as memories of earlier confrontations with Michael flash through her eyes, but Allyson runs in and stops him. Laurie cuts his wrists… and Michael is finally dead.

But it seems he’s not dead enough, as they strap his body to the top of a car and drive to the junkyard as the townspeople follow. There, Laurie throws Michael Myers’ body into a huge shredder, and we watch as his inert form shatters. He is incredibly dead!

In the final moments of the film, we see Allyson walk away from Haddonfield to be alone, and Laurie leaves too, sheepishly reconnecting with Deputy Sheriff Frank Hawkins (Will Patton), who had arrested Michael after his murder spree. . We see that Michael’s mask is found on a table in Laurie’s house, and the end of the movie.

Halloween Easter Eggs: The End

No Halloween is complete without Easter Eggs. Wait, that’s a different party, not related.

The main title font is the same font used in the first third Halloween movie, Day of the Witch. That’s the one that’s not about Michael or Laurie.

There are several homages and direct recreations of the original Halloween movie. In the opening minutes, when Corey is babysitting Jeremy, the two are watching John Carpenter’s sci-fi classic The Thing. Not only is this a nod to one of Carpenter’s best movies, but it’s also a reference to a scene in the original Halloween where Lindsay Wallace watches 1951’s The Thing From Another World (which Carpenter’s movie was from). a remake).

Original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle appears during the costume party as a flasher. Don’t worry: he wears a real costume that represents human guts. Nothing gross.

Laurie is writing her memoir, titled Stalkers, Saviors, and Saw-Wen. Saw-Wen is the Celtic festival that eventually became the Halloween party we know today, but it has also been referenced in previous Halloween movies. In Halloween II, Dr. Loomis discovers that Michael has written it on a blackboard, but there he translates the word as “lord of the dead”, which is not entirely historically accurate. In Halloween 3: Day of the Witch, the villainous Conal Cochran (Dan O’Herlihy) is a Celtic warlock who plans a mass child sacrifice on Halloween night. The party is also central to the plot of Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers. The eponymous curse is the Curse of the Thorn, which in that film’s canon was the force that drove Myers to kill.

There’s a shot of Laurie looking up from her house to see Corey near a bush watching her from the sidewalk, only for him to disappear, which recreates a 1978 Halloween-like scenario where she sees Michael in her backyard from your room.

Michael kills Allyson’s co-worker by impaling her on a wall, just as he kills Bob, Lynda’s boyfriend, on Halloween, 1978.

During their final confrontation, Michael’s face is reflected in Laurie’s knife. It is a kind of visual return to the posters of Halloween 5, Halloween 6 and Halloween: Resurrection. Actually, it’s the closest this trilogy gets to those movies.

The film ends with a series of shots of empty rooms in Laurie’s house, similar to how Halloween 1978 ends… only much more serene now that Michael is dead.

Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear the Reaper” plays over the end credits. The song plays on the radio in the original Halloween as Laurie and Annie drive through Haddonfield.

But what did you think of the end of Halloween? Was it a proper ending? Why hadn’t anyone thought of dumping Michael’s body in an industrial shredder before? Be sure to check out our timeline of the Halloween multiverse.