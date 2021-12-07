The end of Marvel’s Avengers is still far off: Square Enix continues to work on its Avengers

A new roadmap has not yet been shared, but those responsible have various contents on their hands.

Given the enormous success of Insomniac Games with Marvel’s Spider-Man, there were high expectations from the public and from Square Enix itself that Marvel’s Avengers could also attract a large audience. Its performance was not such, to the point that there are those who already see an end close to the landing of new content in the multiplayer title, possibility that has already been denied.

According to a message on Reddit from Nick Edward, general director of brand, there will be more content once the current content roadmap is finalized, ensuring that there is no other scheme that says otherwise in this one. countryside. “There is a plan, and the team is eager to share more when the work is sufficiently advanced, “he added without offering details.

We will have to wait for the next few weeks, and the jump to the new year, to learn more about what Crystal Dynamic and company are working on. We recently had the premiere of Spider-Man in the Avengers video game, a landing with criticism for its exclusive commitment to PlayStation and for its questionable quality, which in the last hours is being compared with its counterpart in Fortnite.

This past November it also premiered Klaw’s Churn: Discordant Sound, content designed to put the highest level assault teams to the test. “Your strike team will face new enemies, environments and puzzles never seen before in Marvel’s Avengers that will put your minds, your combat prowess and your skills in teamwork to the test.”

