The “end of privileges” at PSG: the rules with the cell phone, meals and night control imposed by the new DT Galtier

In the Paris Saint Germain they dreamed that the successor of Mauricio Pochettino outside Zinedine Zidanea decision that would have been more in line with the rest of the coaches who were part of the Qatari management –Ancelotti, Blanc, Emery and Tuchel– but that ended up wasted by Louis Fieldsnew sports director, who convinced Nasser Al-Khelaifi to bet for Christophe Galtier. So far, a great success.

Galtiera coach recognized in France but with very limited European experience, landed in the French capital to take charge of a dressing room full of stars, with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos y Gigi Donnarumma to the head. His appointment has allowed the directors “refocus the club towards more humility and consistency at the expense of brilliance”as pointed out The team.

This medium, in an article signed by the journalist José Barroso entitled “the end of privileges”, reports Campos y Galtier have installed a regime with more demand, discipline and rigor in the day to day. In Paris they have decided to stop “gather stars” for build a culture that no it’s purchasable.

“When work resumed in early July, Al-Khelaifi went to Lodge Camp to introduce the new faces. To present Campos to the players, the president was clear: the Portuguese has all his confidence (…) The boss explained that rules were going to be set and that everyone had to follow them.. During this contact, Campos did not play the seduction card. He immediately warned that it was going to be tough and that the first one who did not respect the rules would be sanctioned”, points The team.

The aforementioned newspaper points out that several executives recognized that it was necessary to break with the “neglect” that reigned in the corridors of the Princes Park in recent years and are currently celebrating the new rules that have been installed Christophe Galtier.

The new DT makes players eat breakfast every morning and also that they preferably share lunch. Any player who is late for said activity will be asked to return home. The phone use at the table, for example, is not prohibited. Some players often watch games or check their social networks. What they have restricted are telephone conversations, in order to encourage dialogue and promote interactions between them.

For its part, according to this report by L’Equipe, Luis Campos would also have performed a special task. “In another genre, Campos would also have explored the capital’s nightlife”points out this sports newspaper. “No player will be above the group”Galtier had announced in his presentation.

The 4-0 victory against Nantes in the French Super Cup It has been a great first step for the management of Louis Fields y Christophe Galtier. The collective mood seems completely renewed, there is an aura of greater coherence and efficiency within the stellar group that has the PSG. “Our club faces the season that opens with a great motivation and a very positive state of mind, based on both the ambition to succeed in each competition as in the desire to continue growing as a club. We regenerate our work ethic. Our objective is, therefore, to support ourselves in a state of mind that places the collective in supreme value to allow us to advance in a climate of unity”, he recognized Al-Khelaifi.

