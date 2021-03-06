The end of Scarlet Witch and Vision temporarily collapsed Disney +

Some Disney + subscribers experienced crashes while watching the season finale of Scarlet Witch and Vision in the hours after its premiere.

The problems seem largely isolated for those on the west coast of the United States, where fans have been trying to watch Scarlet Witch and Vision since midnight Pacific Time. This location can be seen on the maps provided by Downdetector, an IGN “sister” page that tracks technical issues on different websites, game services, and streaming platforms. In addition, there you can also see an increase in problems around the time the episode was available.

Some affected viewers took to social media to complain and posted images of the error message being shown to them. You can see a sample below.

Not what you want to see when you stayed up to see #wandavision pic.twitter.com/hxCAO9yLJD — Bill Goodykoontz (@goodyk) March 5, 2021

Fans have also previously posted on Twitter about their frustrations with the Disney + instability, which appears to have affected some people’s attempts to watch Scarlet Witch and Vision and other shows on the platform in the previous weeks. But as this week is the season finale of the Marvel series, it was more important to many to have a smooth experience.

For more information on Scarlet Witch and Vision, see our final season review, remember that today we have published an article in which we explain its end. And in addition, we also talk about all the connections that the series has with comics and more details.

On the other hand, we remind you that the ending Scarlet Witch and Vision will also lead to new Marvel productions that are imminent. For example, on March 19 it will premiere on Disney + Falcon and the Winter Soldier