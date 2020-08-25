‘The End of the F***ing World’ Producers Land Channel 4 Commission

U.Okay. broadcaster Channel 4 has introduced a number of new commissions, together with “The Delivery of Daniel F Harris,” an eight-part drama by Pete Jackson (“One Regular Evening”) from Clerkenwell Movies, makers of the BAFTA-winning Netflix and Channel 4 present “The End of the F***ing World.”

The collection follows Danny, whose sheltered world activates its head when he turns turns 18, and should discover the monster who killed his mom.

As half of its ongoing efforts to enhance Black illustration on and off display illustration, Channel 4 has introduced a brand new Black-led comedy collection and a brand new unscripted collection set in the Black group – which is able to function in a Black Takeover day at the channel in 2021.

Channel 4’s complete schedule will go Black on that day beginning with a one-off particular version of “The Large Breakfast,” hosted by Mo Gilligan, BAFTA-winner for “The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan,” adopted by some of the channel’s flagship exhibits hosted by Black expertise, together with “Superstar Gogglebox,” “Countdown,” and Channel 4 Information with an all-Black presenting and reporting crew. There will even be an hour-long particular version of cleaning soap “Hollyoaks,” solely written, directed and carried out by Black expertise.

“The Black Lives Matter motion normally has delivered a really agency kick up the bottom to the complete trade, on the difficulty of illustration and significantly Black illustration,” mentioned Channel 4 director of packages Ian Katz, talking at the Edinburgh TV competition on Tuesday. Referring to broadcaster and historian David Olusoga’s highly effective James MacTaggart Lecture on Monday, Katz mentioned,”You solely needed to hearken to David for 10 minutes final night time to comprehend that we have now to do higher, we have now to do extra.”

Channel 4 has requested the Sir Lenny Henry Heart for Media Range to assist them form off-screen commitments to go away an enduring legacy and to make sure they’re addressing particular issues in the trade.

The channel has additionally commissioned “A Nice British, Feminine, Homosexual, Disabled, Covid Compliant Journey,” from Studio71 U.Okay., a Purple Arrow Studios firm, the place comic Rosie Jones explores the U.Okay. on a shoestring price range.