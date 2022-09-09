The End of the World Glacier in Antarctica is at the limit and could raise the sea level

A part of the Thwaites Glacier that is now under observation by scientists (Photo provided by NASA authored by Jim Yungel / The Washington Post)

The loss of ice from the second largest sea ice stream in West Antarctica, the glaciar Thwaites, known as the “end of the world glacier”, is currently a large uncertainty for future sea level projections.

Its bed deepens upriver to more than 2 km kilometers below the surface and the warm, dense and deep water gives heat to the current ice, melting their ice shelves from below. Together, these conditions make the glacier susceptible to uncontrolled retreat.

A new study found that the alarming rate at which the massive glacier is melting, the size of the state of Florida in the United States, it can be predicted using a combination of computer models and physical data. The study recently published in the scientific journal Nature, mapped a critical area of ​​the ocean floor in front of the glacier to determine how much has thawed in the past.

Thwaites Glacier records ice loss from West Antarctica’s second largest sea ice stream

It is already known that it is thawing fast, but it is not known precisely how fast it will melt or how much ice will fall into the ocean.

The total loss of the glacier and surrounding ice basins is estimated to would raise sea level by 1 to 3 meters. In the study, the researchers captured images of geological features not yet known to exist, allowing the projection of future changes on the glacier.

“The images we collect provide us with vital information about the processes that occur in the critical junction between glacier and ocean today,” said Anna Wåhlin, a physical oceanographer at the University of Gothenburg who operated Rán, the robot the scientists used for their research.

According to the study, the rate at which it melts Thwaites Glacier, also known as the Glacier at the End of the World, the second largest sea ice stream in Antarctica, is a big uncertainty. The images taken by the researchers include 160 parallel ridges that formed when the edge of the glacier rose and fell with the tides.

The Thwaites Glacier, also known as the Glacier at the End of the World (Europa Press)

To document how much the glacier has receded in the past, the researchers analyzed these formations 700 meters underwaterusing computer models to predict tidal cycles.

They found that one ridge had formed per day. Furthermore, they found that at one point in the last 200 years, during a period of less than six months, the edge of the glacier retreated more than 2.1 km per yeartwice as fast as the rate recorded by satellites between 2011 and 2019.

To capture the images and supporting data, the researchers used a robotic vehicle equipped with sensors. The robot, named Rán, mapped an area of ​​seabed off the glacier about the size of Houston, Texas, which allowed scientists to access the glacier for the first time. “This was a pioneering survey of the ocean floor, made possible by recent technological advances in autonomous ocean mapping,” said Anna Wåhlin.

Satellite images from various sources have offered a more accurate picture of the rapid development of cracking in the Pine Island and Thwaites ice shelves, the largest in Antarctica (Europa Press)



The researchers hypothesize that their results suggest that there have been sustained recoil pulses very fast on the Thwaites Glacier in the last two centuries. “Similar rapid retreat pulses are likely to occur in the near future as the exposed zone migrates back and stabilizes at high points on the seafloor,” she concluded.

“The Thwaites are really holding their nails today and we should expect to see big changes on small timescales in the future. – even from year to year – once the glacier recedes beyond a shallow ridge in its bed,” according to Robert Larter of the British Antarctic Survey, also an author of the study.

Although many questions remain, one thing is certain, according to Graham, and that is that scientists used to think that the Antarctic ice sheets “were lazy and slow to respond, but that is simply not true”, since only “a small kicking Thwaites could provoke a big response.”

KEEP READING:

How is the insect discovered in the Perito Moreno Glacier and the unknowns of science

“Making the invisible visible”: the hidden resource chosen by the UN to celebrate World Water Day

Reinstating 20 species in key habitats could help restore damaged ecosystems and stabilize the biodiversity crisis