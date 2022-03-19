The endearing Moss: Book 2 dates its launch and leaves a long gameplay with news

Quill is now fully prepared to try and save the world this spring on PlayStation VR.

We won’t have to wait much longer to meet Quill at Moss: Book II. The team of Polyarc has today confirmed the release of the adventure on PlayStation VR in exactly two weeks, March 31sharing a gameplay where the developers comment on some of its news.

A sequel to an acclaimed single-player action-adventure puzzle title also available on PC, Moss: Book II seeks delve a little deeper into its history, chronicling Quill’s journey to save the world from Moss and end the relentless rule of the arcana. “New allies, old friends and the very world around you will offer help on your journey, but in the end, only you can raise Quill to save this world and, together, become a legend”, sell those responsible.

The gameplay attached to the news offers a extensive preview of some of the environments, enemies and challenges that players will find in this new adventure, although from Polyarc they guarantee that there is much more to discover in Book II.

The Seattle-based company puts a lot of emphasis on the idea of deliver a game bigger than ever, and also more complicated. Luckily there will be new skills to master and weapons to discover. “The team of Polyarc is extremely proud of this game and we are looking forward to sharing it with you. And trust us, this was just the appetizer for this new adventure.”

At the moment it is unknown when the video game will be available on virtual reality devices for PC, Meta Quest 2 or PlayStation VR2. Meanwhile, you can read Moss’s analysis on the 3DJuegos pages, “one of the best virtual reality games we’ve been able to try, full of correct decisions in its development.”

