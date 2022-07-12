The endless development of Beyond Good & Evil 2 takes shape with a testing phase that will start soon

Insider Tom Henderson can assure you that Ubisoft will carry out several external tests in July.

It seems that, little by little, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. After a time of silence, Ubisoft has started to mention more often the title that appeared again during the E3 2017 conference, and new information leaves a good feeling about how its development is progressing.

External testing phase will start this monthThe renowned insider Tom Henderson has shared in the exuter medium information that has come to him directly from sources within the company. In it, he makes sure that this July several external tests of the game will beginthat is, testing periods that will go beyond the work carried out by the studio itself.

This is a good indication that the development is progressing, although unfortunately many more details have not emerged in this regard. Of course, Henderson ensures that the external tests of Beyond Good & Evil 2 they will be more extensive than Ubisoft’s usual with other games, such as The Division: Heartland.

Hoping to see something of the title again soon, it must be made clear that, at least initially, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is one of the most ambitious projects that Ubisoft has in hand, although its development has been more convulsive than expected. expected, with its creator Michel Ancel having announced its withdrawal from it in 2020.

