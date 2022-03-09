The enduring shot of Luke, Leia, R2-D2, and C-3PO taking a look up on the stars on the finish of Megastar Wars: The Empire Moves Again was once infrequently made into the movie. in keeping with personal Mark HamillLuke Skywalker, the general scene was once shot very past due in manufacturing, after the filmmakers started to fret in regards to the damaging tone of the unique finishing.

“Shot 4 months once we completed major filming for #ESB, it was once an added sceneHamill wrote on Twitter.Involved in regards to the damaging finishing and all the defeat of the protagonists, they sought after so as to add an uplifting second of hope and rejuvenation to place the target market comfortable.“.

Filmed 4 months once we wrapped foremost pictures on #ESBit wasn’t a “re-shoot”, it was once an added scene. Involved in regards to the downbeat finishing & thorough defeat of the protagonists, they sought after so as to add an uplifting second of hope & rejuvenation to reassure the target market. https://t.co/VIMbC3YprU %.twitter.com/MG41dr8fgu — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2022

Simply earlier than the general scene, Luke’s hand is bring to a halt via Darth Vader, who has additionally simply published that he’s Luke’s father. Han Solo has been frozen in carbonite, and our heroes slightly get away seize of Vader’s Megastar Destroyer within the Millennium Falcon.

Alternatively, this extra filming is not the one last-minute exchange made to Megastar Wars: The Empire Moves Again. In keeping with the reliable Megastar Wars website online, George Lucas sought after to make much more adjustments to the movie after it had already been launched in theaters.

It sounds as if, Lucas learned that “the finishing of the film was once unclear” As for the place Leia and Luke had escaped geographically. Pictures added a couple of weeks earlier than the movie’s large free up made it transparent that Luke and Leia have been aboard a separate scientific send, no longer the Falcon.

Lovers will be capable to relive the occasions of The Empire Moves Again subsequent month in LEGO Megastar Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which we simply realized will comprise DLC content material from The Mandalorian and Rogue One. And in case you are feeling nostalgic for the Megastar universe Wars, take a look at our select for the planets Megastar Wars will have to discover past Tatooine.