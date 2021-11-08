The Endwalker growth of Ultimate Myth XIV suffers a extend in its release, however we will be able to already see its new trailer

Ultimate Myth XIV: Endwalker not on time its free up for a few weeks. We will be able to have to attend till subsequent December 7, 2021 to revel in the brand new growth. To help within the wait, the staff has additionally launched the authentic release trailer.

The inside track has been introduced by means of Ultimate Myth XIV manufacturer and director Naoki Yoshida, who wrote a letter to fanatics explaining the verdict and apologizing for the extend.

“There are a number of causes for the postponement, however since I’m the only overseeing all sides of the identify as mission supervisor, the accountability rests only with me.Yoshida wrote.Permit me to put across my trustworthy apologies to our avid gamers, to our Warriors of Gentle all over the world who’ve waited goodbye for the discharge of Endwalker. I am truly sorry“.

As we discussed above, Ultimate Myth XIV: Endwalker will now be launched on December 7, whilst the growth early get admission to duration will start on December 3. There can be two scheduled updates (Patch 6.01 and six.05) freeing on December 21, 2021 and January 4, 2022, respectively.

Yoshida went on to mention that the “largest issue in the back of the discharge date exchange was once my very own selfishness as a sport director“. The entirety arose, in keeping with him, to check out to stability the jobs of manufacturer and director.

“Then again, as we approached the tip of construction and performed the whole thing – from missions to fight content material and extra – I could not include my want to enhance the standard of Endwalker even additional, particularly since this growth pack marks the primary primary end result of occasions in FFXIV thus far“, dijo Yoshida.”Even supposing we glance past Endwalker, the tale of FFXIV will proceed for a very long time and we stay up for providing many extra stress-free in-game studies. Then again, it was once exactly as a result of Endwalker concludes the primary nice saga, that I felt that our staff had to achieve the “limits” that I envisioned..”

“Because of this, we stay firmly decided to regulate even the smallest nuances and be sure that our writing covers even the best issues of the huge and complex historical past that has spanned those previous 11 years because the unique FFXIV to be sure that everybody would possibly he absolutely revel in his journey in Endwalker. “

“Sadly, the result of this was once that we ended up in a scenario the place we reduce the time required for ultimate high quality tests because of this time spent on additional enhancements.”

Ultimate Myth XIV: Endwalker no solo will conclude the tale of Hydaelyn and Zodiark and finish the tale that started in A Realm RebornIt’ll additionally function two new jobs (a Healer and a Melee DPS) and can take avid gamers to the moon.

If you wish to know extra about Ultimate Myth XIV, which has just lately handed 24 million avid gamers, check out why Endwalker’s Stardew Valley mode sounds so enjoyable and the adjustments the staff has made to assist ease congestion. of the servers.