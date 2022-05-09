“The engine had too much deficit”: Checo Pérez lamented the lack of power in his car during the Miami GP

Checo Pérez made his debut as an actor at Red Bull with a spectacular short film prior to the Miami GP (Photo: Youtube/Oracle Red Bull Racing)

Sergio Czech Perez (Red Bull) fourth in the Miami Grand Prix, lamented after the race the technical problems that his car had during the fifth test of the Formula One World Championship and that prevented him from overtaking the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) to get on the podium.

Speaking to the press after the race, he indicated that as much as he pressed for “be close to him in the corners”, he lacked strength and his overheated tires prevented him from passing it.

“I couldn’t do anything, the engine had too much deficit; It pushed a lot in the corners. I overheated the tires. I got some power back but I couldn’t get it back, I had to push a lot in the corners; Not even with the DRS could I catch up with Carlos”, explained the driver from Guadalajara.

It was not until lap 20 when Czech experienced difficulties with his car that worried his team of mechanics since due to the radio reported that he was having a low potency, which was increasing. That event moved him up to six seconds apart from Carlos Sainz and put his fourth place at risk.

Too many inconveniences to overcome the Spanish in a race in which problems with sensors they made him lose seven seconds with Madrid.

The race was characterized by the duel between Red Bull and Ferrari (Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo)

In this way, the Mexican could not achieve what his teammate did, the current world champion, the Dutchman Max Verstappen, which was overtaking the two Ferraris that started ahead of him.

Czech He kept his position and only disturbed Sainz’s red car shortly after the safety car left the track after the accident suffered by Lando Norris (McLaren) just a dozen laps from the end.

He tried aggressively, but he went a bit long under braking and the man from Madrid managed to maintain his position, although he remains third in the World Cup with 66 points, below the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)who has 104 and his teammate, who sits behind Miami with 84.

To improve this situation, he said they need “work hard” because too many problems appear and fortunately they were able to finish the race today on the circuit built around the Stadium Hard Rock de Miami, although, he acknowledged, for “one moment it was very close to over” for him the test.

Checo Pérez was left off the podium after a long dispute with Carlos Sainz (Photo: REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Which was a shame, because, he said, he was ready to get on the podium and celebrate with the large Latino and Mexican audience, in particular, who were cheering him on from the stands. “they have been amazing”, He assured about the debut race on the Formula One calendar.

With the result of the Miami Grand Prix, the drivers classification was as follows:

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 104 points

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 85 puntos

3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) – 66 points

