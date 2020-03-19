The English Game review: Netflix tackles football and might have scored a winner

It’s painfully ironic that Netflix is bringing us a drama collection primarily based on the true occasions that helped form trendy football in a interval the place the game has successfully floor to a halt – within the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Premier League, EFL, Champions League and Europa League have all been suspended, with Euro 2020 to be restaged subsequent 12 months.

However this unsure spell might really be the proper time for The English Game to kick off – and not simply due to the absence of any precise footy from our screens…

The collection itself – a dramatisation by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes of the earliest days {of professional} football which explores the conflicting attitudes and taking part in kinds of two icons of the sport, Arthur Kinnaird and Fergus Suter – is a pretty light-weight and undemanding providing. You don’t want to pay attention to the true historical past to know the way the story’s going to play out, with its well-worn story of an underdog being dealt early losses earlier than triumphing towards a better-funded rival holding few surprises.

That sense of familiarity extends past simply the acquainted tropes of sporting drama, too: anybody acquainted with Fellowes’s latest work will recognise right here the portrayal of sophistication divide painted in broad strokes.

With a few notable exceptions, the toffs are all heartless bounders with sinister moustaches (Henry Lloyd-Hughes, solid as politician and sportsman Alfred Lyttelton, appears to be making such elements his stock-in-trade, having popped up not too long ago as a comparable scoundrel in The Pale Horse on BBC One) whereas the working class that opposes them is mainly made up of plucky, good-hearted, salt-of-the-earth sorts.

Regardless of their airs and graces, the well-to-do Outdated Etonians play a brutish recreation and have a lot to study from the aptitude and grace of a working man’s staff (the true Fergus Suter is famous as considered one of a number of Scottish gamers of the period who developed quick-passing staff techniques to outwit bigger English opponents).

This isn’t a collection that offers a lot in ambiguities or shades of gray – it might be launching on a fashionable streaming platform, however The English Game would really feel equally at dwelling on ITV within the cosy Sunday night time drama slot beforehand occupied by Fellowes’s Downton and now taken up by his collection Belgravia.

However with all that having been stated, the entire thing stays actually moderately watchable. A lot of the credit score for that has to go to the solid – notably the 2 leads, Edward Holcroft and Kevin Guthrie, who lend a whole lot of a vigour to proceedings.

Oliver Upton/Netflix

The supporting characters are principally thinly sketched, however that’s not a large challenge because the coronary heart of The English Game is within the relationship between Fergus Suter and Arthur Kinnard, the inventor of the passing recreation and the notoriously robust tackler who collectively made football what it’s at this time, and although he’s far prettier than the real article, Holcroft brings each a twinkly charisma and an affecting vulnerability to the a part of Kinnaird, whereas there’s a a steely-eyed dedication to Guthrie’s efficiency as Suter which helps dilute the earnest nature of the present considerably.

At simply six episodes – all of which run beneath an hour, most lower than 50 minutes – The English Game can be good binge-watch materials. Sure, it’s all moderately apparent and overly honest, nevertheless it’s additionally slickly-produced with sturdy performances – easy, strong, diverting fare that has its roots in sport however that gained’t alienate anybody who’s not a season ticket holder.

For all its flaws then, the present feels prefer it has the potential to be a breakout hit when it launches this Friday – not simply because football followers can be searching for one thing to fill the void, but in addition as a result of whereas it’s removed from adventurous, this form of consolation meals telly might be simply the ticket at a time when the world is throwing challenges sufficient in any respect of us.

The English Game launches on Friday 20th March on Netflix