The English Game season 2: cast, air date and more for the Netflix football series

With skilled football having floor to a halt in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Netflix‘s historic drama The English Game has been offering footy followers with their repair.

The series, from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, paperwork the origins of the sport, particularly the roles performed by two males – powerful tackling toff Arthur Kinnaird (Edward Holcroft) and spirited Scot Fergus “Fergie” Suter (Kevin Guthrie).

However will Netflix be blowing the whistle on The English Game after one season, or will it play on into additional time? Right here’s all the pieces it’s good to know.

Is The English Game renewed for season 2?

Netflix has but to formally order any more episodes of The English Game past its preliminary six. Nonetheless, given the first season solely dropped on 20th March, followers shouldn’t be too involved.

The streaming service sometimes comes to a decision on the way forward for a present round a month after the newest season has dropped, ready for 28 days earlier than deciding whether or not it’s hit its targets.

So the very earliest we might count on information on a renewal for The English can be late April. As for when it’ll air…?

When is The English Game season 2 out on Netflix?



Oliver Upton/Netflix



The English Game was initially introduced in April 2018. Filming acquired underway on the first season in Could 2019, with the series touchdown on Netflix 10 months later.

Underneath regular circumstances, if the present had been to be renewed in April/Could, then it’d be affordable to count on scripting/pre-production for season two to run by way of late 2020, with presumably an early 2021 shoot for launch later that 12 months or in early 2022. (Julian Fellowes is a really busy fellow, in fact, engaged on initiatives together with HBO series The Gilded Age and, doubtlessly, a second series of ITV’s Belgravia.)

Nonetheless, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will definitely push again manufacturing of any potential second season: with movie and TV manufacturing at present at a standstill, it’s unclear when precisely issues will return to regular. So even when Fellowes and co. get the inexperienced gentle from Netflix, it could possibly be some time earlier than filming can start.

The English Game season 2 story: What is going to occur?

The first season of The English Game tells an entire story, starting with Fergus Suter becoming a member of Darwen football membership and his first skirmish with Arthur Kinnaird, and ending with Suter’s new workforce Blackburn Rovers besting Kinnaird’s Outdated Etonians in the FA Cup last, turning into the first working man’s workforce to ever elevate the trophy.

Nonetheless, RadioTimes.com understands that it’s attainable the present might proceed as an anthology series, exploring the early days of football elsewhere and intervals.

Absolutely the origins of girls’s football, and the FA ban on girls enjoying the sport that adopted from 1921 to 1971, would make for some selection drama? Or possibly, with a slight tweak of the title, the present might go worldwide and introduce us to The Italian Game, or The Brazilian Game?

The English Game season 2 forged: Who will seem?

If the present does go down the anthology route, that may virtually actually imply a completely new forged, so we’ve most likely seen the final of Edward Holcroft as Kinnaird, Kevin Guthrie as Suter and the remainder of the season one forged. Except Fellowes goes the route of using the odd flashback?

Proper now, it’s extensive open…

